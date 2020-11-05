Avonworth scored two goals late in the first half and another early in the second half Wednesday night to defeat visiting Yough, 3-0, in the WPIAL Class AA girls soccer semifinals.
The Lady Antelopes (14-1-1) advance to the WPIAL title match against North Catholic on Saturday at noon at Gateway. The Lady Trojans (11-2-1) edged Shady Side Academy, 2-1, in the other semifinal.
Yough held Avonworth off the scoreboard until Ava Wert broke the scoreless tie with about two minutes remaining in the first half. Eden Schleis quickly added another goal to give Avonworth a 2-0 lead at halftime.
"It was 0-0 until two minutes to go in the first half," said Yough coach Dann Appolonia. "We were defending and countering, and they score two goals with less than two minutes to go (in the half).
"It took the air out of them."
The Lady Antelopes extended their lead to 3-0 early in the second half when Jackie Laperski's corner kick bounced around and Minah Syam gathered the loose ball for the lone goal of the second half.
"They were the better team. Take a bad 4-5 minute stretch away and we were with them," said Appolonia, adding of Yough's attack, "Nothing consistent. They moved the ball well. They had speed and were physical.
"We wanted to defend and counter, and hopefully get one in. It worked well for 38 minutes."
Avonworth then effectively sat on the ball, making Yough extend its defense.
"Once the got the lead, the passed the ball around. We had to work to get a goal. We did not want to chase. Our game plan was defend our half, but once you're down to have to put pressure on them," said Appolonia. "
Appolonia praised the work of his goalkeeper Marin Sleith, saying, "They outshot us by a wide margin."
With a contracted PIAA playoffs due to COVID-19 issues, only the WPIAL champion advances to the state tournament. With a normal bracket, the Lady Cougars (11-5-0) would've played in the consolation final for a shot at a berth into the PIAA playoffs
"We would still like to have one more game, but we accomplished a lot. We had seven new starters this year and one of the girls was hurt for most of the season, so we really had eight new starters," said Appolonia.
