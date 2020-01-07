The Seton-La Salle girls led 15-10 after the first quarter Monday night and kept pulling away for a 56-46 Section 2-AAA road victory over Charleroi.
Bella Skobel led the Lady Cougars (3-2, 6-5) with 17 points. Kaitlin Wagner added 13.
Vanessa Hudson scored a game-high 18 points for Seton-La Salle. Chloe Lestitian and Sarah Merlina both finished with 15.
