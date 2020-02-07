Charleroi will take a four-game winning streak into the playoffs after defeating host Beth-Center, 52-46, in a Section 2-AAA girls basketball game Thursday night.
In a tight battle throughout, the game was tied 13-13 after one quarter, and the Lady Cougars (10-4, 14-7) led 24-23 at halftime and 37-32 after three.
Bella Skobel led all scorers with 19 points for Charleroi.
Elizabeth Trump tallied 18 points for the Lady Bulldogs (4-10, 8-13) and Olivia Greco scored 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.