Tuesday, October 11, 2022 5:07 AM
Bella Carroto set up the tying goal and then scored the game-winner to lead Charleroi to a 4-2 victory against visiting Waynesburg Central in Section 2-A action.
Carrota assisted on Rhianna Grogan's tying goal with around 20 minutes left in the match. She scored the go-ahead goal about eight minutes later with Taylor Ramsdell assisting. Grogan then set up Carroto for an insurance goal with about 6½ minutes remaining.
Carroto scored an unassisted goal early in the first half to finish with the hat trick.
Ashlyn Basinger's penalty kick tied the match in the first half. Lake Litwinovich, with Rylei Rastoska assisting, gave the Lady Raiders a 2-1 lead with just over six minutes elapsed in the second half.
Girls volleyball
Albert Gallatin 3, Trinity 2 -- The Lady Colonials won the final set, 15-12, for a Section 3-AAA home victory.
Albert Gallatin had set wins of 25-10 and 25-16. Trinity won both sets by a 25-23 score.
Mia Moser (8 digs, 1 ace), Laney Wilson (13 digs, 2 aces, 26 kills, 7 blocks), Kennedy Felio (8 digs, 34 assists, 7 aces, 4 kills), Courtlyn Turner (8 digs, 1 ace, 10 kills, 3 blocks), Kameron Miller (1 dig, 4 aces, 1 kill), Jocelyn Ellsworth (9 digs, 3 assists, 1 ace), Mya Glisan (4 digs, 4 kills, 4 blocks), Mia Myers (5 digs, 1 kill), and Leah Myers (11 digs) all contributed for Albert Gallatin (10-3).
Mapletown 3, Charleroi 0 -- The Lady Maples rolled to a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Cougars.
Mapletown swept to victory by the scores, 25-9, 25-16, 25-11.
Mapletown: (Krista Wilson 19 kills, 8 digs, 5 aces), Ella Menear (8 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces), Bailey Rafferty (22 assists, 7 digs), and Brianna Ashton (4 digs) led the way for Mapletown (12-1).
Frazier 3, Southmoreland 0 -- The Lady Commodores secured a hard-fought non-section victory against the visiting Lady Scots.
Frazier (13-0) won by the scores, 25-8, 25-19, 25-18.
Frazier's attack was led by Jensyn Hartman (15 kills), Grace Vaughn (8 kills, 11 service points), Gracen Hartman (35 assists), Molly Yaugh (19 digs), Maria Felsher (11 digs), Braylin Salisbury (20 service points), and Addison Shultz (8 blocks).
