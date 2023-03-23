Charleroi scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning Wednesday for a 5-2 non-section victory against visiting Frazier.
The Lady Cougars scored a run in the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Commodores pulled into a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning.
Sofia Celaschi allowed six hits, walked two and struck out 10 in the victory.
Charleroi's Ella Sypolt drove in two runs. Riley Jones and Leena Henderson both had two hits.
Jensyn Hartman and Maria Felsher both doubled for Frazier. Madison Bednar took the loss, allowing four earned runs on nine hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Belle Vernon 4, Waynesburg Central 3 -- The Lady Leopards scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the bottom of the fourth inning for a non-section win against the visiting Lady Raiders.
Waynesburg Central (1-1) scored in the top of the first inning and a single run in the top of the third.
Olivia Kolowitz allowed 10 hits, walked three and struck out 10 for the win. She also had a single and double.
Lauren VanDivner doubled and drove in two runs for Belle Vernon (2-0). Maren Metikosh finished with a single and double. Gracie Sokol doubled and had an RBI. Talia Ross had a pair of singles.
Jefferson-Morgan 7, Beth-Center 0 -- Kayla Larkin shut out the Lady Bulldogs on three hits for a non-section home victory.
Larkin walked two and struck out eight, and also belted a home run.
K.J. McDaniel doubled for Beth-Center. Gianna Petersen took the loss, walking one, hitting one batter and striking out six.
Carmichaels 3, McGuffey -- Bailey Barnyak tossed a two-hitter and Ashton Batis drove in two runs to lead the Lady Mikes to a non-section home win.
Barnyak walked five and struck out 10. Ashton Batis finished with two singles and drove in two runs. Kaitlyn Waggett drove in the third run.
Carmichaels scored singles runs in the bottom of the third, fourth and fifth innings.
McKenna Crothers gave up five hits in the loss with one walk and eight strikeouts. Katelyn Henderson doubled for the Lady Highlanders.
Mapletown 16, Turkeyfoot Valley 6 -- The Lady Maples won their opening game of the season with a victory against the visiting Lady Rams.
Latrobe 9, Mount Pleasant 1 -- Kayla Williams was the winning pitcher and helped her cause with two home runs, a double and four RBI to lead the Lady Wildcats to a non-section win.
Williams struck out 13 in the victory. Teammate Lauren Weatherton drove in three runs.
High school baseball
Jefferson-Morgan 8, Trinity Christian (W.Va.) 7 -- The Rockets scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a non-section home win.
John Woodward had a run-scoring double in the first inning and finished 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI. Freshman Dayten Marion picked up the win.
Will Hancox took the loss. Ryan Parker doubled for the visitors.
Charleroi 5, Ringgold 4 -- The Cougars rallied for the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning for a non-section win against the visiting Rams.
Charleroi scored twice in the bottom of the first inning, but Ringgold (1-2) countered with two runs in each of the next two innings.
Charleroi (2-0) tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the third inning.
The Cougars' Ben Shields went 3-for-3 with a triple and two singles, and drove in two runs. Ethan Hadsell added a double.
Hunter Mamie had a single and double for Ringgold. Teammate Ashton Ray had a pair of doubles. Alex Kolano finished with two singles and an RBI.
Remy Lessman took the loss.
Beth-Center 24, Clairton 0 -- The Bulldogs breezed to a non-section victory over the Bears.
Alton Carrigan had a double and single, and Ethan Varesko finished with a single and triple for Beth-Center (1-1).
Bentworth 7, West Greene 1 -- Sam Wade struck out 11 and drove in two runs to lead the Bearcats to a non-section win over the Pioneers.
Wade and Nate Coski both doubled in the victory.
Kaden Shield had a single, double and drove in the lone run for West Greene (0-1).
Carmichaels 4, Albert Gallatin 1 -- Patrick Holaren allowed just one run in five innings for the win and Aydan Adamson didn't allow a run in the final two innings for the save in the Mikes' non-section home win against the Colonials in the season opener for both teams.
Chartiers-Houston 9, Brownsville 0 -- Keegan Kosek went the distance, scattering three hits and striking out six, for the victory over the Falcons.
Ryan Opfar drove in three runs for the Bucs (2-0). Nico Filosi and Nathan Cristy both finished with two hits and drove in a run.
Derek Tarpley had a double for Brownsville (0-1).
Greensburg C.C. 11, Southmoreland 0 -- Ethan Brody didn't allow a hit, walked one and truck out nine in a five-inning victory over the Scotties.
The Centurions (1-1) received doubles from Brody, Grant Miller, Ben Tropeano and Brody Bothell.
Mount Pleasant 3, Virginia Episcopal 1 -- Lane Golkosky had two hits and an RBI, and winning pitcher Luke Nicotera drove in a run for a victory in spring play at Myrtle Beach, S.C. Mount Pleasant had a split after a 14-6 loss to Putnam Science Prep.
Serra Catholic 11, California 7 -- Ethan Coddington had two doubles and a single in non-section win over the Trojans.
Jake Holmes and Michael Schanck both doubled for the Eagles (3-1).
Caden Monticelli had a double for California (0-2).
Mapletown 15, Turkeyfoot Valley 0 -- The Maples improved to 1-1 with a non-section victory over the visiting Rams.
