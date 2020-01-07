The Yough girls returned home from West Mifflin Monday night on the short end of a 65-11 Section 3-AAAA loss.
The Lady Titans (3-2, 5-4) led 27-7 at halftime and then put the game away with a 27-4 third quarter.
Hattie Roucher scored four points for the Lady Cougars (0-5, 3-9).
Aubree Sample and Lauren Yuhas both scored 11 points for West Mifflin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.