The Charleroi girls enhanced their Section 2-AAA playoff hopes with a 58-28 victory Monday night at Washington.
The Lady Cougars (7-4, 11-7) held Washington to single digits in each quarter.
Charleroi's Bella Skobel led the way with a game-high 27 points. Kaitlin Wagner finished with 10.
Randi Thomas scored nine points for Washington (2-8, 4-13).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.