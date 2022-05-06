Charleroi combined one hit, four walks and four errors into a 4-0 victory over visiting Carmichaels Thursday afternoon in Section 3-AA action.
The Lady Cougars (7-5) secured second place in the section with a 7-2 record. The victory also gives Frazier sole possession of the section title. Carmichaels goes to 6-3 in the section and 8-4 overall.
Charleroi scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning and a solo run in the third inning.
Emma Stefanick had the Lady Cougars’ lone hit. Sofia Celaschi allowed three hits, walked one and struck out 11 for the win.
Carmichaels’ Sophia Zalar went 2-for-3 and Ali Jacobs singled for the third hit.
Yough 15, Uniontown 1 — The visiting Lady Cougars scored 11 runs in the final two innings to cruise to a Section 2-AAAA victory at Bailey Park.
Emma Augustine belted two home runs and drove in three runs. Augustine was also the winning pitcher, allowing only Summer Hawk’s single with no walks and 14 strikeouts.
Yough’s Adoria Waldier went 4-for-4, including a home run, scored three runs and drove in three runs. Kaylin Ritneour belted a grand slam. Makayla Spoonhoward finished with two hits, including a home run, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs.
Katie Proctor finished with two hits and two RBI. McKenzie Pritts went 4-for-5 and scored four runs.
High school baseball
Connellsville 9, Mount Pleasant 1 — The Falcons’ Mason May pitched a complete-game, three-hitter in a game featuring two WPIAL playoff teams.
May scattered three hits, walked two and struck out four.
Connellsville scored three runs in the top of the first inning and increased the lead to 5-0 in the second inning. The lead grew to 8-0 after four innings.
Mount Pleasant scored once in the bottom of the fifth inning, answered by the Falcons in the top of the sixth inning.
Connellsville’s Zakary David, JimBob Domer and Kace Shearer all finished with two hits. Domer and Shearer both scored two runs and drove in a pair. Shearer and Jake Puskar both doubled.
