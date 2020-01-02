Bishop Canevin led throughout the game Thursday night for a 75-32 Section 3-AA victory at Carmichaels.
The Lady Crusaders improve to 4-0 in the section and 5-4 overall, while the Lady Mikes go to 0-3 in the section and 2-9 overall.
Bishop Canevin led 17-9, 35-19 and 57-26 at quarter breaks.
Emma Hyatt scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds for Carmichaels. Sophia Zalar and Kylie Sinn both finished with seven points.
Alyssa Pollice led the Lady Crusaders with a game-high 22 points. Diajha Allen added 20.
