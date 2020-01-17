Avella jumped out early and cruised to a 73-35 victory over Geibel Catholic on Thursday in Section 2-A play at Avella High School.
The Lady Eagles (5-1, 10-3) had a 24-4 advantage after the first quarter and a 42-12 halftime lead. Avella increased its advantage at the end of three to 56-22 and had a 17-13 edge in the fourth.
The Lady Eagles’ Brianna Jenkins had a game-high 22 points, and teammate Bess Lengauer added 10.
Gayle Pokol scored 11 points for the Lady Gators (1-5, 1-9). Geibel’s Maia Stevenson scored nine points on three 3-pointers.
