The South Park girls scored 49 points in the first half Thursday afternoon for a 65-38 victory over Uniontown in the Latrobe Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Eagles led 49-21 at halftime. The Lady Raiders held a slim 17-16 advantage in the second half.
Ava Hair led Uniontown (3-3) with 13 points.
Maya Wertelet finished with 16 points, Nora Ozimek scored 13 and Nicole Kempton added 10 for South Park.
