The Brownsville girls pulled ahead at halftime, but visiting South Park regained the lead in the third quarter and then held on for a 50-45 Section 2-AAA victory Monday night.
The Lady Eagles (4-1, 5-5) outscored the home team in the third quarter, 14-4, for a 36-29 lead. Brownsville held a slight 16-14 advantage in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Falcons (2-3, 6-3) rallied from a 4-point deficit in the first quarter for a 25-22 halftime lead.
Brownsville's Emma Seto tied for game-scoring honors with 22 points. Aniya Tarpley added 10.
South Park's Maddie Graham finished with 22 points. Cassie Klocek added 16.
