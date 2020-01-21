Avella built a 26-point halftime lead Tuesday night and then cruised to a 59-32 non-section victory at Bentworth.
Brianna Jenkins led the Lady Eagles (11-4) with 17 points. Jordan Rush added 12.
Caroline Rice tied for game-scoring honors for the Lady Bearcats (4-13) with 17 points.
