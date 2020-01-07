The Avella girls scored all the points they would need in the first eight minutes for a 55-14 Section 2-A home victory over Jefferson-Morgan Monday night.
Avella (3-0, 7-2) led 26-2 after the first quarter.
Savannah Clark led the Lady Rockets (1-3, 1-7) with nine points.
Brianna Jenkins scored 11 for Avella and Hanna Brownlee added 10.
