Avella scored 29 points in the first quarter Wednesday night and then cruised to a 62-19 Section 2-A victory at Geibel.
Brianna Jenkins led Avella (7-2, 13-5) with a game-high 14 points. Colleen Kinney and Jordan Rush scored eight apiece.
Gayle Pokol scored 13 points for the Lady Gators (1-9, 1-14).
