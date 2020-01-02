South Park took the lead in the second quarter and maintained the advantage through the second half Thursday night for a 56-45 Section 2-AAA at Waynesburg Central.
The Lady Eagles (3-1, 4-5) outscored Waynesburg in the second half, 28-25.
Jules Fowler led the Lady Raiders (0-4, 4-5) with 14 points. Clara Paige Miller added 12.
Danielle DeProspo poured in a game-high 24 points for South Park, including 11-of-12 from the foul line. Maggie Graham finished with 16.
