The Connellsville girls counted four scores under 50 Monday afternoon for a 186-254 Section 3-AAA victory over visiting Gateway at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Gabby Miller finished with medalist honors for the Lady Falcons (5-3, 6-4) with 7-over 42. Abby Tikey shot 47, Elle Crislip finished with 48, and Paiton Ulery closed out the scoring with 49. Katie Atz’s 53 was not used.
Abby Sech was the low golfer for the Lady Gators with 56. Lindsay Storey, Sarah Harper, Alyron Castilli and Kyden Hill-Lee all shot 66.
Peters Twp. 158, Elizabeth Forward 198 — Peters Twp. was solid throughout the lineup for a Section 2-AAA road victory at Butlers Golf Course.
Mya Morgan was the medalist for the Lady Warriors (1-4, 3-5) with 1-under 35. Alexa Kelley (48), Rylee Brawdy (56), and Bri Ziemke (59) rounded out the scoring.
Sophia Severns shot even-par 36 for the visitors. Ellie Benson (38), Brooke Vowcheck (40), and Gabby Catalogna (44) also scored for Peters Township.
Boys golf
McGuffey 202, Waynesburg 208 — The Raiders suffered a tough Section 3-AA home loss at Rohanna’s Golf Course to the Highlanders.
Waynesburg Central’s Braden Benke shared medalist honors with McGuffey’s Logan Crowe with 4-over 37.
Mason Switalski (40), Chase Phillips (43), Derek Turcheck (43), and Dom Benamati (45) closed out the scoring for the Raiders.
Joel Sovich and Brody Wagner both shot 39 for McGuffey. Jacob Ross finished with 40, and Vaughn Fleissner and Devin Wilson both carded 47.
Charleroi 216, Bentworth 244 — The Cougars returned home from Chippewa Golf Course with a non-section victory against the Bearcats.
Nick Summers led the way for the Cougars (7-4) with a 4-over 39. Colton Palonder finished with 40, Gage Patterson had 43, and Jake Corrin and Kaden Woods both shot 47.
Nathan Coski was the low man for Bentworth (3-8) with 43. Ross Skerbetz (44), Colton Baldauf (49), Sam Wade (60), and Jacob Burt (48) rounded out the home team’s scoring.
Frazier 229, Jefferson-Morgan 259 — Nixen Erdely finished with the medalist round of 4-over 40 to lead the Commodores to a home victory at Linden Hall Golf Course against the visiting Rockets.
Jay Thompson and Tyler Morrison both shot 46 for Frazier (5-7). Aidan Hardy finished with 48 and Dylan Keilbach closed the scoring with 49. Jackson Blaney’s 50 did not count.
Brock Bayles shot 42 for Jefferson-Morgan (3-7). Clay Wilson (48), Grant Hathaway (62), Brendan Wood (53), and Jaxon Silbaugh (54) also scored for the Rockets. Cole Burkett’s 67 was not used.
Girls soccer
Waynesburg Central 5, Beth-Center 0 — Ashlyn Basinger had a part in all five goals in the Lady Raiders Section 2-A road victory against the Lady Bulldogs.
Basinger scored two goals and assisted on three. Kaley Rohanna scored two goals and Rylei Rastoka netted one goal.
Goalkeeper Peyton Cowell preserved the shutout.
