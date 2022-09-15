The Connellsville girls golf team kept their Section 3-AAA playoff hopes alive Wednesday with a 207-241 victory against Indiana at Indiana Country Club.
Lady Falcon golfers win on the road, 207-241
- By the Herald-Standard
Thursday, September 15, 2022 1:41 AM
The Connellsville girls golf team kept their Section 3-AAA playoff hopes alive Wednesday with a 207-241 victory against Indiana at Indiana Country Club.
Gabby Miller was medalist for the Lady Falcons (6-3, 7-4) with 46. Paiton Ulery (54), Abby Tikey (55), and Elle Crislip (52) rounded out the scoring. Katie Atz’s 57 was not used.
Emily Teacher was the low golfer for Indiana with 57.
Upper St. Clair 192, Elizabeth Forward 204 — The Lady Warriors’ Mya Morgan had a school-record four birdies in a Section 2-AAA loss to the visiting Lady Panthers.
Morgan had the medalist round for Elizabeth Forward (1-7, 3-8) with 33. Alex Kelley (48), Emma Stover (61), and Rylee Brawdy (62) closed out the scoring.
Anna McElligott shot 46 for Upper St. Clair.
Boys golf
Trinity 213, Albert Gallatin 244 — The Hillers kept in contention for a Section 2-AAA playoff berth with a road victory at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Danny Towers had medalist honors for Trinity (5-2, 5-2) with 3-over 39.
Mikayla Hammonds was low golfer for the Colonials (2-5, 2-6) with 45. Greyson Jarrett (48), Jackson Myers (49), Trent Clemmer (52), and Hayden Metts (50) also had scoring rounds for the home team. Caeden Williams’ 59 was not used.
Jefferson-Morgan 235, Brownsville N/S — The Rockets won the Section 3-AA match at Greene County Country Club when the Falcons were unable to muster a full squad.
Matthew Sethman was the medalist for Brownsville (0-9, 0-10) with 6-over 42. Ben Vojacek (54), Ethan Olesko (64), and Seann Pataski (75) also played for Brownsville.
Brock Bayles was the low man for Jefferson-Morgan (4-6, 4-8) with 43. Grant Hathaway (44), Clay Wilson (46), Jaxon Silbaugh (47), and Brendan Wood (55) rounded out the scoring for the home team. Cole Burkett’s 65 did not count.
McGuffey 207, Charleroi 207 — The Highlanders won the playoff for a key Section 3-AA victory against the visiting Cougars at Dogwood Hills Golf Course.
Gage Patterson led Charleroi with a medalist round of 2-over 38. Nick Summers and Elliot Lenhart both shot 41. Kaden Woods (43) and Colton Palonder (44) rounded out the scoring. Jake Corrin’s 46 did not count.
Brody Wagner was the low man for McGuffey with 39. Logan Crowe and Devin Wilson both shot 40.
