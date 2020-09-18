The Connellsville girls golf team played all seniors Thursday afternoon and they came through for a 216-269 Section 3-AAA victory over visiting Gateway at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Sydney Gillott led the way for the Lady Falcons (4-4) with 14-over 49. Courtney Layman shot 53, Victoria Bittner carded 54, and Hanna Bruner finished with 60. Izzy Poorbaugh’s 65 wasn’t used.
Julia Schirm was the low golfer for the Lady Gators with 64.
Boys golf
Belle Vernon 202, Albert Gallatin 233 — Tyler Mocello and Patrick Bush shared medalist honors at Duck Hollow Golf Club with 2-over 37 in the Leopards’ Section 2-AAA road victory over the Colonials.
Rogan Maloney shot 38 for Belle Vernon (6-1, 6-2). Joe Falosk (46) and Andreanna Scaramucci (44) closed out the scoring for the Leopards. Brenna LaMendola’s 48 wasn’t used.
Matt Karpeal had scoring honors for Albert Gallatin (2-5, 2-6) with 4-over 39. Kohl Felio (43), Jacob Elias (44), Clayton Watson (54), and Paige Metts (53) also posted scores for Albert Gallatin. Noah Mildren’s 57 did not count.
Ringgold 209, Laurel Highlands 218 — Seth Callaway posted a 1-under 35 to lead the Rams to a Section 2-AAA victory over the visiting Mustangs at Rolling Hills Golf Course.
Dylan Callaway (41), Clayton Benson (43), Gage Fuller (43), and Kendal Seibert (47) rounded out the scoring for Ringgold (2-4, 3-5). Nathan Lawrence’s 56 did not count in the final tally.
Darren Dunn was the low man for Laurel Highlands (0-6, 0-7) with a 2-over 38. Megan Joyce carded 39. Jaden Ringer (46), Hunter Bosley (44), and Nate Schwertfeger (51) closed out the scoring. Colin Crawford’s 52 was not used.
Bentworth 240, Burgettstown 278 — Cede Smith’s 6-over 41 took medalist honors in the Bearcats’ Section 4-AA win over the visiting Blue Devils at Chippewa Golf Course.
Austin Marshalek (42), Nathan Coski (43), Aaron Woodhouse (57), and Landon Urcho (57) also counted in the final score for Bentworth (2-6, 2-8).
George Fischer shot 50 for Burgettstown (1-7, 1-8).
Carmichaels 200, Frazier 233 — The Mikes rebounded from their loss to Waynesburg Central with a Section 8-AA road victory over the Commodores at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Mason Lapana was medalist for Carmichaels (6-1, 6-2) with a 1-over 38. Remmy Lohr posted a 39. Nick Ricco (41), Liam Lohr (40), and Rolin Burghy (42) rounded out the scoring. Chris Barrish’s 40 was not used.
Jay Thompson was the low man for Frazier (5-2) with 6-over 43. Chase Hazelbaker and Nixon Erdely both shot 44. Noah Usher had 45 and Dylan Roebuck finished with 57. Kacie Lombard’s 58 did not count.
Jefferson-Morgan 233, Charleroi 256 — The Rockets remain in Section 8-AA playoff contention with a road victory over the Cougars at Mon Valley Country Club.
Jefferson-Morgan improves to 4-2 in the section and 5-2 overall. Charleroi slips to 1-7 in the section and 1-8 overall.
The Rockets’ Kyle Clayton had another solid round with 3-over 39. Troy Wright (52), Bryce Bedilion (43), Brock Bayles (45), and Savanah Clark (54) rounded out the scoring for the visitors. Grant Hathaway’s 56 did not count.
Colton Polander (53), Eliot Lenhart (45), Nick Summers (49), Will Wagner (51), and Zach Usher (58) had scoring rounds for Charleroi. Makayla Hammond’s 62 wasn’t used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.