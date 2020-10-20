The Connellsville girls soccer team capped an undefeated Section 2-AAA season Monday night with a 6-0 victory over visiting Trinity.
The Lady Falcons finished 11-0 in the section, as well as overall. Connellsville outscored their opponents, 102-0.
Connellsville was scheduled to finish the regular season Tuesday night with a section match at Ringgold, but the match was cancelled in response to coronavirus protocol at Ringgold.
"I found out right before the game (about the Ringgold cancellation)," said Connellsville coach Jeff Puskar.
Trinity and Ringgold are tied for third place at 7-4, and the Lady Hillers finished the season Tuesday night against second-place Belle Vernon.
The Lady Falcons put up five goals in the first half with Grace Bosnic and Mary Kate Lape scoring two goals apiece. Cayde Koballa also scored in the first half.
Lape completed her hat trick with the only goal of the second half.
Madison Kinneer turned aside seven shots for her 11th shutout of the season. Trinity's Ruby Morgan made 13 saves.
Though they shut out Trinity, Puskar said the match was one the Lady Falcons needed in preparation for the playoffs.
"It was good to feel the pressure. It was a hard, well-played game on both sides," said Puskar.
Bentworth 1, South Allegheny 1 -- The Lady Bearcats' Cassidy Sicchitano's goal in the second half forced a tie in the non-section game.
The Lady Bearcats (10-4-1) now await word of their opponent in the WPIAL Class A playoffs.
"Both teams played well, but both also looked like they we’re fine with getting through the game healthy and ready for playoffs," said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra.
Boys soccer
Belle Vernon 9, Ligonier Valley 0 -- Daniel Sassak scored a hat trick in the first half to lead the Leopards to a non-section victory over the visiting Rams.
Hunter Meade netted a pair of goals, and Tyler Kovatch and Nick Nagy both scored a goal apiece as Belle Vernon (14-2) led 7-0 at the end of the first half.
Dylan Timko and Daniel Gordon scored in the second half for Belle Vernon.
TJ Watson and Will Mikula combined on the shutout.
Girls cross country
WCCA Cross Country Championships -- The Ringgold girls won the Washington County Coaches Association Cross Country AA/A team championship with an impressive 21 points.
Canon-McMillan won the AAA team title with 23 points.
Ringgold's Charlee Leach (3, 20:47.74), Angelina Massey (7, 21:32.15), Angelique Mariana (12, 21:48.26), Matigan Evans (15, 21:57.38), and Andrea Kassa (20, 22:19.0) finished in the top-20 to earn individual All-County honors.
The Lady Rams' Annie Daerr was 22nd overall in 22:36.81 and Kaitlyn Lusk was 32nd with a time of 25:07.30.
California only had two runners, but both earned All-County honors. Anastasia Georgagis finished sixth with a time of 21:17.91 and Makayla Boda placed 17th in 22:06.60.
Fort Cherry's Mara Whalen won the county title in 20:28.11, with Canon-McMillan's Audrey Karwowski second in 20:46.10.
Boys cross country
WCCA Cross Country Championships -- Ringgold placed second to Chartiers-Houston in the AA/A team standings, even though the Rams rested their top runners after a tough meet last Thursday.
The Bucs finished with 38 points for the team title and Ringgold scored 55.
Canon-McMillen cruised to the AAA team title with 22 points.
Peters Twp.'s Brett Kroboth won the individual title after he crossed the finish line in 16:46.70. Canon-McMillan's Doron Wudkwych was second in 17:20.50.
California's Kolby Kent just missed All-County honors after he placed 21st in 18:45.99. Chartiers-Houston's Austin Filby was 20th with a time of 18:34.54. Jay Danek (41, 20:43.78) and Steven Gywn (48, 21:43.52) also ran for the Trojans.
The top-5 finishers for Ringgold were Tyler George (25, 19:23.61), Cael Konek (26, 19:25.31), Kaiden Waller (29, 19:43.40), Alex Niziol (37, 20:19.76), and Dawson Cole (43, 20:52.47). Jake Tatar was 46th in 21:21.23.
