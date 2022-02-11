Connellsville pulled away in the second quarter and went on to defeat visiting Laurel Highlands, 62-36, to wrap up a Section 3-AAAAA playoff spot in girls basketball action on Thursday night.
The Lady Falcons (5-7, 8-13), who were led by Hillary Claybomb's game-high 17 points, clinched at least a share of fourth place.
Connellsville held an 11-10 advantage after the first quarter then moved out to a 31-18 halftime lead. The Lady Falcons increased the margin to 48-23 by the end of the third quarter and were on their way.
Madison Kinneer followed Claycomb with 14 points for the Lady Falcons who also got 10 points apiece from Mallory Orndorff and Whitney Bobish.
Aareanna Griffith and Ayrianna Sumpter paced the Fillies (1-10, 1-19) with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
West Greene 83, Avella 54 -- Katie Lampe put on a long-range shooting show as the first-place Lady Pioneers extended their Section 2-A winning streak to 65 games by defeating host Avella.
Lampe poured in a career-high 36 points, including a school-record 11 3-pointers, as West Greene won its 14th game in a row overall.
Brooke Barner and Anna Durbin added 12 and nine points, respectively, for the Lady Pioneers (10-0, 18-3) who also got eight points each from Kasie Meek and Lexi Six and seven from Kiley Meek.
West Greene made a school-record 15 pointers with Six hitting two and Durbin and Marissa Tharp sinking one each.
West Greene led 24-13 after one period but the third-place Lady Eagles (5-5, 10-10) battled back to within 42-36 by halftime. The Lady Pioneers extended their lead to 64-46 by the end of the third quarter and pulled away from there.
Katie Dryer paced Avella with 23 points and Allie Brownlee had 16 points.
Albert Gallatin 59, Uniontown 32 -- The Lady Colonials earned at least a tie for second place in Section 3-AAAAA with a victory over the visiting Lady Raiders.
Elizabeth Murtha led the way with 22 points for AG (9-3, 14-4) which has won eight of its last nine. Gianna Michaux added 12 points and Mya Glisan contributed 11.
The Lady Colonials led 18-9 after the first quarter then erupted to a 43-11 halftime advantage.
Jersey Greer topped Uniontown (2-9, 5-13) in scoring with nine points.
Southmoreland 47, Yough 26 -- The Lady Scotties clinched first place in Section 3-AAAA for the third year in a row with a win over the visiting Lady Cougars.
Olivia Cernuto led Southmoreland (11-1, 17-3) with 12 points and Delaynie Morvosh had 11 points.
Laney Gerdich led Yough (3-8, 5-14) with a game-high 14 points.
Carmichaels 63, Beth-Center 24 -- The Lady Mikes needed a win over Beth-Center and a loss by Frazier to California to get into the playoffs and both Section 2-AA games went as desired for coach Chelsea Ulery's squad.
Sophia Zalar poured in a game-high 23 points and freshman Ashton Batis followed closely behind with 22 points as Carmichaels disposed of the Lady visiting Bulldogs.
The Lady Mikes (3-7, 6-12) charged out to a 29-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Alyria Montgomery scored seven points for B-C (0-10, 2-17).
Megan Voithofer added 12 points for Carmichaels.
California 64, Frazier 35 -- The third-place Lady Trojans defeated the Lady Commodores in a Section 2-AA contest.
Kendelle Weston led all scorers with 16 points for California (6-4, 11-9) and Samantha Smichnick had 13 points.
Delaney Warnick tallied 14 points for Frazier (3-7, 6-14) which had already clinched at least a share of fourth place and a playoff berth.
Monessen 75, Geibel Catholic -- Mercedes Majors led a group of four Lady Greyhounds in double figures with a game-high 18 points as second-place Monessen (8-2, 15-5) rolled over the visiting Lady Gators in a Section 2-A game.
Avanti Stitch followed with 13 points for the hosts, Zalendria Hardison added 11 points and Kinsey Wilson chipped in with 10 points.
Morgan Sandzimier scored 13 points for Geibel (0-10, 2-17).
Elizabeth Forward 58, Belle Vernon 47 -- The Lady Warriors claimed second place by themselves in Section 3-AAAA with a victory at Belle Vernon.
The Lady Leopards (8-4, 15-6) could've finished in a second-place tie with a win.
Brooke Markland led EF (9-2, 16-4) with 16 points and Haven Briggs hit four 3-pointers in scoring 14 points. Alyssa Terza added 13 points with three treys.
Elizabeth Forward led 17-11 after the first quarter but the Lady Leopards (8-4, 15-6) fought back to within 30-29 by halftime. The Lady Warriors used a 17-11 edge in the third quarter to go up 47-40 and held Belle Vernon off from there.
Farrah Reader totaled 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Leopards and Tessa Rodriguez contributed 11 points, nine assists and two steals. Viva Kreis added 10 points.
Mount Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 18 -- Tiffany Zelmore dropped in a game-high 25 points as the Lady Vikings pounded the Lady Rams in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Carly Smith had 12 points for Mount Pleasant (3-8, 8-12).
Madison Marinchak led Ligonier Valley (0-11, 2-18) with nine points.
Charleroi 63, Bentworth 19 -- The Lady Cougars secured third place in Section 2-AAA with a win over the host Lady Bearcats (2-10, 5-14).
McKenna DeUnger led Charleroi (8-4, 14-8) with 21 points.
Propel Montour 63, Calvary Chapel Christian 32 -- The Lady Lions fell on the road to Propel Montour in a SW Pa. Athletic Alliance game.
Janai Green scored a game-high 34 points for Propel Montour (4-5) which also got 21 points from Kahnjah Washington.
Emma Shahura had 16 points for Calvary Chapel Christian (3-4) and Hannah Cramer added 12 points.
Boys basketball
McGuffey 52, Frazier 22 -- The Highlanders cruised past the host Commodores in a non-section game.
Grayson Wallace had 12 points for McGuffey (9-11).
Logan Butcher led Frazier (0-20) with 10 points.
Hockey
Burrell 6, Elizabeth Forward 4 -- The Bucs scored four goals in the third period for a PIHL D2 road victory against the Warriors.
Burrell improves to 9-5-0-2-0, while Elizabeth Forward goes to 7-6-0-2-0.
Julian Kemp, Anthony George, Luke Mink and Aiden Petroff scored over a seven-minute span in the third period to rally Burrell to the victory.
Bobby Boord Jr. and Jake Syme spotted Elizabeth Forward a 2-0 lead in the first period.
Burrell tied the game in the second period on goals from Joe Scolaro and Riley Wislie.
The Warriors responded with two quick power play goals in the final minute of the period. Raiden Medved scored at 16:17 and then beat Austin Schueler 30 seconds later for a 4-2 lead.
Elizabeth Forward goalie Gabe Myers made 35 saves. Schueler stopped 23 shots.
Bishop Canevin 3, Ringgold 2, SO -- The Crusaders won the shootout, 3-2, for a victory between two of the top teams in the PIHL D2 Division.
Bishop Canevin improves to 14-1-0-0-1. Ringgold slips into second place in the South Division with a 10-4-0-1-0 mark.
Ty Serakowski scored the only goal of the third period at 14:38 to force overtime.
After a scoreless first period, Ringgold took a 2-1 lead on back-to-back goals from Nathan Boulanger and Jacob Frahlich early in the second period. Bishop Canevin's Aiden Malay netted the first goal of the period.
The Rams' Gaige DiEugenio made 24 saves. The Crusaders' Adam Serakowski turned aside 22 shots.
