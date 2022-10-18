CONNELLSVILLE -- The Connellsville girls soccer team simply needed to win Monday's home match against Laurel Highlands to earn a Section 2-AAA playoff berth.
And, that's exactly what the Lady Falcons did with a 3-0 victory to secure the fourth and final playoff spot.
Connellsville finishes with an 8-6-0 section record and 8-9-0 overall mark.
Although Connellsville took charge of their playoff fortunes, the Lady Falcons would've earned the spot by virtue of Belle Vernon's 2-1 loss to Elizabeth Forward.
Much of the first half was spent with the two teams trying to gain a territorial advantage with neither team mounting much offense against the opposing goalkeepers.
An adjustment made by Connellsville coach Jeff Puskar by moving Grace Bosnic to back sweeper stymied Laurel Highlands from penetrating deep into the offensive end.
"Grace is the fastest player on the team, but she doesn't have a lot of experience (in the position). And, Madison Gratchic cleared out in front of her," explained Puskar.
"Jeff does a nice job. They play with a deep sweeper. It's tough to prepare for. Grace has a lot of speed," said Laurel Highlands coach Denny Marzano.
Connellsville finally found the back of the net late in the half when Emma Tikey set up Jocelyn Gratchic for the match's first goal.
"Emma, she's very creative and a versatile player," praised Puskar.
The two players exchanged roles to give the Lady Falcons a 2-0 lead with 34:35 remaining in the match.
Gratchic then put the match away when she pounced on a loose ball created from Bosnic's free kick with 6:24 left in the half.
"Speed kills, as they say. We pushed numbers up to get a goal and they got us," said Marzano.
Sadie Clark and Bailey Traynor combined for six saves to preserve the shutout. The second-half action was the first for Traynor since she suffered an injury earlier in the season.
"To get a clean sheet, that's awesome. Bailey was just cleared today and was only allowed to play a half," said Puskar.
Now, the Lady Falcons await word of their playoff opponent.
"We've improved more than I thought we'd be," said Puskar.
Laurel Highlands closes the season with a section record of 5-9-0 and an overall mark of 7-8-0.
"That's kind of the way the season has gone for us," said Marzano. "The season did not go as well as what we expected. We were hurt with little mistakes.
"Overall, our team speed was not as good (as last year)."
