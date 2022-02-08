The Connellsville girls survived a fourth-quarter rally Monday night to move closer to securing a Section 3-AAAAA playoff berth with a 56-41 victory at Uniontown.
The Lady Falcons improve to 4-6 in the section and 7-12 overall. They swept the season series from the Lady Raiders, eliminating Uniontown from the playoff chase.
Connellsville can wrap up a spot in the postseason with either one win in its last two section games or one loss by Ringgold in its final three games.
The Lady Falcons have home games against Trinity and Laurel Highlands left on their section schedule, while the Lady Rams have home games remaining against Uniontown and Thomas Jefferson and a game at Laurel Highlands.
"I knew what we were capable of. But, we didn't take them for granted. All week I stressed you have to come ready to play and we came out flat," said Connellsville coach Shawna Little. "I'm very lucky we got out of here with a win."
Uniontown needed a victory to stay alive. The Lady Raiders slip to 2-8 in the section and 5-12 overall, and lose the tiebreaker with Connellsville because of the series sweep.
"They knew how important (the game) was to split with Connellsville, especially losing to Laurel Highlands," said Uniontown coach Penny Kezmarsky. "We did better this time around than the last time there a couple weeks ago (a 73-48 loss at Connellsville). We were too far down with too little time."
Connellsville built a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Uniontown gamely fought back, sparked by 3-pointers from Miya Harris. The Lady Raiders whittled the deficit to 44-39 on A'kira Dade's field goal with 3:45 remaining.
"Miya Harris hit a couple 3-pointers back-to-back, which helped," said Kezmarsky.
Connellsville finished strong, though, outscoring the home team in the final 3½ minutes, 12-2.
The game was tied at halftime, 16-16, but Connellsville gained separation with a quick 4-0 run to start the third quarter. The early run helped the Lady Falcons pull out to a 32-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
"I thought we were way more aggressive (in the second half). We switched to man in the second half and I thought we finally started to transitioning and getting some baskets off our defense," said Little.
Kezmarsky felt the change from zone to man-to-man was the turning point in the second half.
"She switched to that man, especially in the second half, and we panicked a little bit," said Kezmarsky. "They went 4-0 at the start of the second half and that got us a little frazzled."
The defensive change, along with foul issues, managed to curtail Aziriah Wilson's impact on the game. Wilson scored six points in the first half, but none in the second.
"(Aziriah Wilson) played phenomenal tonight. When they went to man, we had a hard time getting the ball to her in the post," said Kezmarsky.
Connellsville's second-half charge was sparked by Hillary Claycomb who scored all 16 of her points after halftime, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Madison Kinneer scored eight of her 11 points in the second half, including 6-of-6 from the foul line.
Both teams shot poorly in the first half with Connellsville controlling the boards at both ends, namely through the efforts of the Lady Falcons' Neveah Hamborsky.
"They out-rebounded us, too. (Hamborsky) ate us up. So, did the other girls," said Kezmarsky. "They sat in the zone and gave us the shots. We weren't hitting the shots so they sat in the zone."
Hamborsky finished with 12 points, eight coming in the first quarter.
The Lady Falcons led 12-9 after the first half, but the Lady Raiders pulled into a halftime tie at 16.
Summer Hawk led Uniontown with 16 points.
Little said she's pleased that the Lady Falcons are close to clinching a playoff berth.
"That was the goal coming in," Little said. "We wanted to make the playoffs.
"I just want to get in and see what we're capable of."
