CONNELLSVILLE -- The Connellsville girls used 11 second-place finishes for the difference in the Lady Falcons' 106-73 Section 5-AA victory Thursday night against visiting Uniontown.
Madelynn Johnson had the only individual first-place finishes for Connellsville, winning the 200 freestyle (2:23.48) and 500 freestyle (6:26.47). Her time in the 200 freestyle was a personal best.
"I'm not doing as well as I like in the 500 freestyle lately," said Johnson. "I've brought my times down. My PR in the 500 freestyle was 6:54 and I got it down to 6:22. My goal was to get my 500 time down. I'm proud of that.
"I wanted to finish out the season strong. I wanted to go out on a good note, and I did that."
Connellsville finished second in all three relays. Cheyenne Gonzales (200 freestyle, 2:26.71; 100 butterfly, 1:15.56), Kassidy Callahan (200 IM, 2:40.58; 100 backstroke, 1:15.99), Kyra Callahan (50 freestyle, 27.08; 100 freestyle, 1:02.04), Kenadi Forcina (500 freestyle, 6:40.11), and Ella Detwiler (100 breaststroke, 1:21.12) all had second-place finishes for the Lady Falcons.
Uniontown's Hannah Foster had a solid night with first-place finishes in the 100 butterfly (1:00.78) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.82), and swam legs on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
The freshman keeps an even keel approach as she readies for her first WPIAL championship. Foster was 10th in the 100 breaststroke in the most recent WPIAL performance list with a time of 1:09.53.
"I don't have many goals," said Foster. "A faster time gets me higher ranking. And, I want to get one of our relays (into the WPIAL meet). We have a provisional time, not an automatic time."
Though Foster doesn't have many stated goals, she knows she'll be where she wants (and needs) to be by the end of the month.
"Once we start tapering, I'll be faster. Right now, I'm right where I'm supposed to be," added Foster.
Joss Rutter (200 IM, 2:34.96; 100 backstroke, 1:13.36), Jacquelyn Jeffreys (50 freestyle, 26.83), and Loralei Cramer (diving, 133.40) also had first-place finishes for the Lady Raiders.
