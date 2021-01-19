CONNELLSVILLE -- The Connellsville girls are trying to play catch up after a late start, and the Lady Falcons took another step in the right direction Monday night with a 49-25 victory over visiting Laurel Highlands.
Connellsville is attempting to get up to speed with limited practices over the past month, but is off to a perfect start with wins over Fayette County rivals Uniontown and Laurel Highlands.
The Lady Falcons moved down to Class AAAAA this season, a beneficial reclassification according to Connellsville head coach Shawna Little.
"Absolutely, (Class AAAAA) is where we belong. It brings back old Fayette County rivalries (Uniontown, LH, Albert Gallatin)," said Little.
The home team hustled its way to a 16-3 lead in the first quarter, and might've been even larger if a few more makeable shots fell through the hoop.
"The hustle tonight, wow, I haven't seen that in a long time," said Little. "We were showing athletic abilities and getting after it, considering we graduated five starters.
"But, we need to be making those easy baskets count at Thomas Jefferson (Thursday). That's a heckuva team."
Laurel Highlands (0-3, 0-5) has only seven players and the small bench was tasked against the hustling Lady Falcons, especially after falling behind early in the game.
"Once they get that big gap, they put their heads down and don't pick each other up," said Laurel Highlands head coach Rebecca Capozza. "They have to push through it and forget it."
The visitors had a better offensive showing in the second quarter with eight points, but the deficit grew to 32-11 at halftime.
Connellsville threatened to invoke the Mercy Rule in the third quarter, but Laurel Highlands fought to stay in the game with the Lady Falcons extending their lead by just two points, 42-19, after the third quarter.
Madison Kinneer led the way for Connellsville with a game-high 14 points. Neveah Hamborsky and Hillary Claycomb both finished with 10 points.
Alessandra Peccon hit a couple 3-pointers to finish with 11 points for Laurel Highlands.
"They know what to do. They're just not doing it," said Capozza. "We're going to get there. We'll get there."
