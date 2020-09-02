The Connellsville girls golf team remained unbeaten with a convincing 193-210 Section 1-AAA victory over visiting Norwin at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
The Lady Falcons improve to 2-0 in the section and seek their third win this afternoon on the road when they face Franklin Regional at Murrysville Golf Club.
Connellsville’s Paiton Ulery was medalist with 7-over 42. Madison Kineer shot 43 and Courtney Layman finished with 51. Sydney Gillott’s 56 closed out the scoring. Victoria Bittner’s 61 was not used.
Jessica Bushik led the Lady Knights with 45. Abigail Knouse (52), Katherin Karadus (53), and Lillian Hope (60) also counted in the final score.
Boys golf
Belle Vernon 203, Connellsville 216 — The Falcons had a solid performance on the road at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Red course, but the Leopards were just a bit better for a Section 2-AAA home win.
Belle Vernon improves to 2-0 in the section, while Connellsville slips to 0-2.
Tyler Mocello led the way for the Leopards with a 1-over 36. Patrick Bush followed with 37 and Rogan Maloney shot 39. Joey Falosk (44) and Sam West (47) closed out the scoring for Belle Vernon. Aiden Ochs’ 49 wasn’t used.
Zak Koslosky was the low man for the Falcons with a 6-over 41. Ethan Rice carded a 42, Gage Goodwin finished with 43, and Aiden Kosisko and Ryan Keslar both shot 45. Jake Pirl’s 46 was thrown out.
Connellsville hosts Albert Gallatin today at 12:20 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Golf Club. Belle Vernon remains at home today with a Section 2-AAA match against Laurel Highlands.
