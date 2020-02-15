Tessa Dellarose has played soccer on the national level, and now she will be competing for her country on an international level, as the Brownsville sophomore has been selected to represent the United States U-16 Girls’ National Team in a UEFA Development Tournament in Loughborough, England starting Wednesday.
The United States opens play against the host country on Wednesday before meeting Spain Friday and finishing up with Denmark next Monday. All matches will be 90 minutes and played at England’s National Training Center at St. George Park, which is about 145 miles north of London.
Dellarose is the only Pennsylvania product on the U.S. roster, and she was selected as a defender. She participated in a United States U-16 Girls’ National Team Domestic Training Camp this past January in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Dellarose was part of two U.S. Soccer Youth National Team Identification Centers.
Dellarose also competes for the Riverhounds Development Academy (RDA) out of Pittsburgh.
“Tessa continues to raise the bar, and we are delighted that she gets the opportunity to travel overseas with the U-16 Girls’ National Team,” Academy Director Scott Gibson said in a press release that sent Friday. “The experience she will get by spending time at St. George’s Park and competing against England, Spain and Denmark will only help her continue to develop and improve. We wish her the best of luck and know she will represent the program and her country to the best of her ability.”
Dellarose has verbally committed to play soccer for the University of North Carolina.
