Connellsville won its third in a row with a 49-42 overtime victory over Baldwin on Thursday in Section 2-AAAAAA play at Connellsville Area High School.
The Lady Highlanders (6-4, 11-6) forced overtime by outscoring the Lady Falcons, 14-5, in the fourth quarter, but Connellsville (3-7, 7-10) had a 9-2 edge in the extra period.
The Lady Falcons took control in the second quarter, as they outscored Baldwin, 11-5, to take a 22-17 lead into halftime. Connellsville extended its advantage to 35-26 after a 13-9 edge in the third.
The Lady Falcons’ Sara Aumer and Callie Cunningham shared high-game scoring honors with 15 points apiece.
Kayla Radomsky had 14 for the Lady Highlanders.
