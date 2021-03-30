Kirra Davis scored the deciding run in the bottom of the the fifth inning Monday afternoon and Jena Hixson made the lead stand in Connellsville’s 9-8 non-section victory over visiting North Allegheny.
The Lady Falcons (2-1) pulled into a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning on the strength of Davis’ two-run home run.
The Lady Tigers (1-1) responded with a run in the top of the second inning, only to have Connellsville rally for five innings in the bottom of the inning.
North Allegheny came right back with three runs in the top of the third inning to cut the gap to 8-5.
The Lady Tigers added two runs in the top of the fifth inning and another in the top of the seventh.
Iris Burd started and went four innings for the win. Hixson pitched the final three innings for the save.
Connellsville belted out 13 hits, including doubles from Hixson and Davis.
Alaina Whipley took the loss.
Albert Gallatin 10, Carmichaels 0 — Olivia Goodwin’s two-run home run with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning invoked the mercy rule to give the Lady Colonials a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Mikes.
Albert Gallatin (1-0) scored two runs in the first inning and single runs in both the third and fourth innings.
Shayla Reynolds’ double scored two runs and Lily Wilson’s two-run home run extended the Albert Gallatin lead to 8-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Rylea Hlatky also doubled and drove in a run for the Lady Colonials.
Ashley Metts allowed only one hit in the victory, striking out nine and walking one.
Emma Holaren took the loss for the Lady Mikes (0-2) with seven strikeouts and eight walks in five innings of work.
Belle Vernon 9, Waynesburg Central 3 — The visiting Lady Raiders scored a run in the top of the first inning, but the Lady Leopards pulled into the lead in the bottom of the inning on their way to a non-section win.
Belle Vernon (2-1) extended its lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the second inning.
Waynesburg (0-1) scored single runs in the top of the fourth and fifth innings.
Belle Vernon closed their scoring with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Ashley Joll led the Lady Leopards with three singles and three RBI. Gracie Sokol finished with two singles and three RBI. Tara Callaway drove in a pair of runs.
Belle Vernon’s Maren Metikosh had a single and double, and Olivia Manack drove in a run.
Talia Ross went the distance for the win, allowing six hits, walking two and striking out nine.
The Lady Raiders’ Erin Fitch finished with two singles and and RBI. Lily Rish also drove in a run.
Meghan Braun took the loss. She gave up 11 hits and struck out five.
Yough 2, Canon-McMillan 1 — The Lady Cougars scored two runs in the bottom of the first and Emma Augustine made the slim advantage stand for a non-section home victory.
Olivia Ulam drove in a run in the top of the first inning for Canon-McMillan (0-1).
Kaylyn Odelli responded in a big way in the bottom of the inning for Yough (2-0) with a two-run home run to drive in lead-off hitter McKenzie Pritts. Odelli also had a single to account for half of Yough’s hits. Sammie McGhee doubled in the win.
Augustine scattered two hits and didn’t walk a batter. She struck out seven.
Brooke Perri took the loss, allowing four hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.
HS baseball
Jefferson-Morgan 7, West Greene 5 — The Rockets opened the Section 2-A schedule with a come-from-behind victory over the visiting Rockets.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-0, 2-0) trailed 5-4 entering the bottom of the fifth inning.
Losing pitcher Caleb Rice retired the first two batters before Kyle Clayton started the game-winning rally with a walk. Clayton stole second and scored on Ayden Pratt’s single.
West Greene (0-1, 0-1) scored two runs in the top of the first inning. The Rockets tied the game in the bottom of the third inning, but the Pioneers came right back with two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Jefferson-Morgan tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, only to have West Greene regain the lead with a run in the top of the sixth inning.
Winning pitcher Bryce Bedilion singled Pratt to third and then stole second, setting up Easton Hanko’s game-winning double. Hanko finished with three hits.
Bedilion finished with three hits. The left-hander went the distance for the win, allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits. He struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter.
Chase Blake tripled for the Pioneers. West Greene’s eight hits came from eight different hitters.
Belle Vernon 4, Uniontown 2 — Xander Zilka and Andrew Sokol both drove in two runs to lead the Leopards to a Section 3-AAA road victory in the season opener for both teams.
Zilka had a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. Sokol drove in another run for an early 3-0 lead.
The Red Raiders responded in the bottom of the second inning on Andrew Maher’s two-run double.
Sokol drove in an insurance run in the top of the fifth inning.
Sokol, Donovan Von Fradenburgh and Brady Hoffman all doubled for Belle Vernon.
Sokol was the winning pitcher and Andrew Kostelnik came on for the save.
Christian Thomas took the loss for the Red Raiders.
Boys tennis
Ringgold 5, West Mifflin 0 — The Rams won for the first time this season by shutting out the visiting Titans in Section 1-AA play.
Josh Cuss defeated Ryan Smoley in straight sets at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-4. Bryan Nguyen lost only two games in straight-sets victory at No. 2 singles. Juraj Stasko won his No. 3 singles match, 6-2, 6-2.
The doubles teams of Clay Rosensteel and Noah Mimidis and Andy Noll and Ryan Cole completed the victory.
Ringgold (1-4) hosts Southmoreland on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.