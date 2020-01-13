Brooke McCoy's free throw in the waning seconds of overtime was the difference as visiting Hempfield rallied for a 48-46 Section 2-AAAAAA victory at Connellsville.
McCoy hit 1-of-2 attempts for a 47-46 lead and Olivia Persin made the second of two attempts for the final two-point difference. McCoy finished with 10 points.
Sarah Liberatore led the way for the Lady Spartans (3-4, 6-6) in overtime with a pair of 3-pointers. She scored a game-high 20 points, including five 3-pointers.
Hempfield's Emma Hoffner made two free throws with 10 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
The Lady Spartans led 22-16 at halftime, but Connellsville (1-6, 4-9) cut the deficit to one point, 30-29, at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Falcons held an 11-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Sara Aumer led Connellsville with 16 points. Heather Ansell added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.