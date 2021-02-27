Brownsville was facing a five-point deficit and foul trouble midway through the third quarter of its girls basketball playoff game against visiting Steel Valley on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Falcons stepped up in the face of adversity, out-scoring the Lady Ironmen 28-11 the rest of the way to earn a 55-43 win in a WPIAL Class 3A preliminary round battle.
"They really put it together today," Brownsville coach Patty Columbia said of her squad. "I was proud of them."
Emma Seto scored 11 of her team-high 22 points during the key stretch and Aubri Hogsett contributed 18 points for 17th-seeded Brownsville (2-10), which earned its first postseason victory since 2008. Royana Lewis added eight points, including six in the fourth quarter.
Brownsville advances to play at top-seeded North Catholic in a first-round game on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Hogsett had three fouls at halftime and drew her fourth with just under five minutes left in the third quarter.
"Aubri was in foul trouble pretty much the whole game," Columbia said. "We left her in with four fouls in the third quarter for awhile and then we started to get worried so we took her out."
Hogsett scored to pull Brownsville within 32-29 to begin Brownsville's strong finish before going to the bench. Three points by Seto and a basket by Melanie Shumar put the Lady Falcons ahead by two before Steel Valley's Kelsey Salopek countered with a basket to tie it at 34-34.
Shumar scored again just before the buzzer to give the hosts a 36-34 lead after three quarters. Hogsett then re-entered the game.
Lewis drew her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter as Salopek made a free throw to get the 16th-seeded Lady Ironmen (3-6) within one. Undaunted, Lewis scored consecutive baskets and Hogsett added another to put Brownsville up 42-35.
Steel Valley's Soraya Gibbs and Seto exchanged baskets before Salopek hit a 3-pointer to make it 44-40.
Salopeck and Seto each made a free throw, then Seto assisted on a Hogsett basket, Lewis hit a jump shot and Seto drove in for a layup to give the Lady Falcons a 51-41 lead with 2:17 left to all but seal the win.
Columbia commended her team for its resilience.
"Aubri rose to the occasion," Columbia said. "She played hard in the fourth quarter, managed not to foul out and got a ton of rebounds, too.
"Emma was awesome. We talked a little before the game about her dishing the ball a little more. She did that and it was effective. She completely took over the fourth quarter and I truly believe it was the difference in the game.
"But they all played well."
The Lady Ironmen held a 12-10 lead after the first quarter and a 25-23 advantage at halftime. Steel Valley got a 3-pointer by Salopek and three points from Gibbs in a 6-2 run to take a 32-27 lead with just under five minutes left in the third quarter.
The Lady Falcons dominated from that moment on.
"Defensively, we played a lot better in the second half," Columbia said. "We put in A'ziya Dade, who's a freshman, and she energized the team on defense.
"We ended up going to a 2-3 zone. When we get out of the 2-3 what we find is we're not getting any rebounds. So we took our chances. We knew they were going to get some outside shots but we wanted to make sure we controlled the boards and try to take control that way."
The Lady Falcons did just that.
"We started to build up a little bit of a lead and they started to rush their shots," Columbia said, "and Aubri and Kami Franks were tough on the boards for us."
Salopek led Steel Valley with a game-high 25 points and Gibbs followed with eight points.
Both teams faced COVID-19 issues during the regular season which caused them to cancel or postpone several games.
Brownsville started 0-8 before defeating Bentworth on Tuesday.
"I think they needed that, to get a taste of what it's like to win and build their confidence up," Columbia said. "It showed them that they can do it.
"They were so happy today after the game. That was a lot of fun. We got a home playoff win and we're not sure that's ever happened before. They've worked so hard, they deserved this."
