Where do you seed an undefeated, unscored upon girls soccer team?
The WPIAL felt Connellsville, which attained that feat during the regular season, was worthy of No. 4 seed in the Class 3A bracket, according to playoff pairings released on Wednesday.
The Lady Falcons are one of nine area girls teams in the postseason, along with nine boys teams.
Connellsville is one of seven local schools whose boys and girls teams both qualified for the playoffs, joining Laurel Highlands, Belle Vernon, Southmoreland, Mount Pleasant, Bentworth and Elizabeth Forward.
Also in the field are Charleroi and Waynesburg Central on the boys side, and Brownsville and Yough on the girls side.
Connellsville (11-0) put up 102 goals without allowing one in rolling to the Section 2 girls title. The Lady Falcons will host 13th-seeded Montour (8-6) at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, the same day all Class 3A first-round matches will be played.
The Lady Spartans finished tied for third in Section 4 behind top-seeded Mars (12-0), which hosts No. 16 Laurel Highlands (4-10) at 8 p.m., and sixth-seeded West Allegheny. Also seeded above Connellsville were Section 3-champion Plum (13-0) at No. 2 and Section 1-champion Hampton (11-2).
Puskar didn’t have a problem with his team’s placement.
“Actually, we’re kind of pleased with it,” Puskar said. “We thought they might put us even lower just because of our strength of schedule in the section. Belle Vernon and Trinity were no slouches, though, they’re hard-playing teams.”
Puskar didn’t want to look too far ahead when ask about his view of the overall bracket.
“My assistant, Jacob Rice, he’s Mr. Bracketology, I’m the one-game-at-a-time guy,” he said with a laugh. “We’re pretty happy where we are. I think, despite those accomplishments, we’re going to be kind of an underdog a little bit. Nobody really knows much about us since we moved down (from Class 4A) this year. So, hopefully we can fly under the radar for awhile.”
The Fillies finished fifth in Section 2-AAA, but were bumped into playoff position when Ringgold had to pull out due to COVID-19 issues at the school.
Connellsville’s boys team got into the Class 4A postseason the same way. The 12th-seeded Falcons were fifth in Section 3, but were bumped up when Latrobe had to drop out. Connellsville travels to Upper St. Clair for a 6:30 p.m. match on Monday.
Laurel Highlands’ boys team, in the postseason for the ninth time in 10 years, like the Fillies will travel to face a top-seeded Mars team in Class 3A. That game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. The Mustangs (7-8) were fourth in Section 3. The Planets (14-0) were first in Section 1.
Belle Vernon’s boys were seeded seventh in 3A despite being the Section 3 co-champions along with Trinity, which was only seeded 11th. The Leopards (14-2) host 10th-seeded Indiana (8-4-2, third in Section 1) at 12 noon on Saturday.
Belle Vernon’s girls were were seeded eighth in 3A and host No. 9 Oakland Catholic (9-4, third in Section 3) at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The Lady Leopards (13-2) finished second to Connellsville, which handed them their only two losses.
There are five local teams in the girls Class 2A bracket, including No. 7 Brownsville, which finished second in Section 3. It hosts South Allegheny (8-5-1. third in Section 4) at California Area High School on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Falcons (8-4), who feature one of the WPIAL’s top players in junior Tessa Dellarose, were forced to move the game away from their home field because it is grass.
Brownsville coach Cedar Brunache wasn’t concerned at all about his team’s seeding or placement in the bracket.
“To be honest with you, we don’t care if we’re seed No. 1 or seed No. 40,” Brunache said. “Tessa and our team in general has done a tremendous job this year. We’re here to play and ready to go.”
Brunache sees no problem at all playing at California.
“We anticipate to have everybody from Brownsville, whether they’re a soccer parent or whatever, out there to support us,” he said.
Section 3 champion Southmoreland (11-1) was seeded fourth and will host No. 13th Ambridge (4-5-1, third in Section 1) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
In a match-up of two local teams, Section 2 runner-up Elizabeth Forward (8-5) was seeded eighth and will host No. 9 Yough (9-4, tied for third in Section 3) at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Mount Pleasant (6-4, tied for third in Section 3) was seeded 11th and will travel to No. 6 Burrell (7-3, second in Section 2) for a 6:30 p.m. game on Tuesday.
In girls Class A, ninth-seeded Bentworth (10-4-1, third in Section 2) plays No. 8 Springdale (7-6-1, second in Section 1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Norwin High School.
The boys Class 2A bracket contains five local teams who will all be in action at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Section 3 co-champions Charleroi and Mount Pleasant were seeded fourth and sixth, respectively. The Cougars (14-1) host No. 13 Avonworth (4-6-2, fourth in Section 1). The Vikings (11-1) face the same school as the Lady Vikings. They host No. 11 Burrell (7-4, third in Section 2).
Section 1 champion Elizabeth Forward (10-2-2) was seeded fifth and will host No. 12 Freedom (7-6-1, fourth in Section 4). Waynesburg Central (9-4, third in Section 3) was 10th and will travel to South Park.
Southmoreland (6-8) was seeded 15th and will be on the road at No. 2 Deer Lakes. The Scotties defeated Yough and Mount Pleasant on Tuesday to slip into the playoffs.
In boys Class A, No. 12 Bentworth (7-7, fourth in Section 4) plays No. 5 Springdale (10-1, first in Section 3) at North Allegheny High School on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
