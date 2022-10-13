The Connellsville girls kept their WPIAL playoff hopes alive Wednesday night with a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Albert Gallatin.
The Lady Falcons improves to 7-6-0 in Section 3-AAA and 7-9-0 overall. Connellsville closes the section schedule at home Monday against Laurel Highlands in what will likely be must-win match.
Ringgold edged Laurel Highlands, 3-2, so the Lady Rams (11-5-1) clinched third place with an 8-4-1 record.
Emma Tikey scored both goals in the second half. She scored an unassisted goal in the 23rd minute and converted a Jocelyn Gratchic pass into a goal in the 12th minute.
Sadie Clark preserved the shutout with three saves.
"We were flat. We hadn't played in a while," said Connellsville coach Jeff Puskar.
Chartiers-Houston 2, Bentworth 0 -- The Lady Bucs shut out Bentworth in Section 2-A play.
The Lady Bearcats slip to 4-6-1 in the section and 5-8-1 overall. Bentworth closes play Monday at Beth-Center in a must-win match.
South Allegheny holds a slight lead in fourth place at 4-5-1 pending Thursday's match against Charleroi.
Chartiers-Houston (14-2-0) closes section play with an 11-1-0 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.