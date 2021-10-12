Mary Kate Lape scored two goals and had two assists Monday night as the Connellsville girls moved one match closer to clinching the Section 2-AAA title with a 6-0 victory over visiting Uniontown.
Lape became the program's all-time leading goal scorer, running her career mark to 105 goals. Callie Cunningham held the record with 103 goals.
Connellsville improves to 11-1-0 in the section and 12-2-0 overall, and maintains a one match advantage over Belle Vernon. The Lady Raiders slip to 0-11-0 in the section and 0-14-0 overall.
Lape scored the opening goal in both halves. She assisted on first-half goals by Jocelyn Gratchic and Madison Fitzgerald. Neveah Hamborsky also scored in the first half to give the Lady Falcons a 4-0 lead.
Madison Kinneer took a break from her goaltending duties to score the final goal of the match.
Kinneer didn't face a shot in her time in the net. Brianna Soltis made one save.
Bentworth 2, South Allegheny 1 -- Taylor Leonetti netted the deciding goal to lift the Lady Bearcats to a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Gladiators.
Tessa Charpentier scored the first goal for Bentworth (7-7-1).
"I can’t say enough about Taylor Leonetti and how she has helped spark our attack this year," praised Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. "She’s the best left back and school history and had to play out of position all year. She gives us great leadership."
South Allegheny goes to 4-8-2 overall.
Mount Pleasant 2, Yough 1 — The Lady Vikings edged the Lady Cougars in a match between two of the top teams in Section 3-AA.
Mount Pleasant improves to 8-0-0 in the section and 11-3-0 overall. Yough goes to 5-2-1 in the section and 10-3-1 overall.
Adi Belanger and Sophia Gonofsky scored for the Lady Vikings.
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, West Greene 1 -- The Lady Maples lost the first set, but stormed back to win the next three for a Section 2-A road victory over the Lady Pioneers.
West Greene took the opening set, 25-21. Mapletown (10-0, 12-1) secured the section win with set wins of 25-17, 26-24, 25-19.
Krista Wilson had a solid performance for the Lady Maples with 20 digs, 15 kills and three aces. Macee Cree set up the offense with 34 assists. Ella Menear finished with 14 kills and eight digs. Taylor Dusenberry contributed 10 kills and six digs. Riley Pekar had seven digs and five aces, and McKenzie Reda finished with eight digs.
Anna Durbin and Kasie Meek both had 25 digs for West Greene (3-6, 7-6). Meek also had nine kills. Olivia Kiger added 15 digs. BreAnn Jackson had a team-high 25 assists.
Frazier 3, Ligonier Valley 0 -- The Lady Commodores swept past the visiting Lady Rams for a non-section victory.
Frazier (13-0) won by the scores, 25-17, 25-22, 25-11.
Jensyn Hartman (17 kills), Eliza Newcomer (6 kills), and Braylin Salisbury (4 blocks) were solid at the net for the Lady Commodores. Gracen Hartman finished with a team-high 22 assists. Molly Yauch had a strong defensive effort with 15 digs. Grace Vaughn led with 16 service points and Madison Stefancik added 10.
Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- The Lady Mikes took a break from section play for a victory over the visiting Lady Rockets.
Carmichaels won by the scores, 25-8, 25-16, 25-12.
Kendall Ellsworth had 21 assists, 11 service points and six digs for the Lady Mikes. Beth Cree had a team-high 10 kills and eight digs. Aliyah Thomas finished with a team-high 10 service points and added six digs. MiKayla Andrews (6 kills, 2 blocks), Sophia Zalar (6 kills), Carlee Roberts (5 aces), and Kendall Ellsworth (4 aces) also had noteworthy performances.
Kayla Larkin had five digs, three assists and two aces for the Lady Rockets (5-8). Finley Kramer finished with seven kills and Jessica Torres had two kills.
Hempfield 3, Connellsville 0 — The Lady Spartans swept past the visiting Lady Falcons for non-section victory.
Boys soccer
Laurel Highlands 9, Albert Gallatin 1 -- The Mustangs celebrated Senior Night with a Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Colonials.
Laurel Highlands improves to 9-3-0 in the section and 12-3-0 overall. The Colonials slip to 3-10-0 in the section and 5-10-0 overall.
Matt Lucas celebrated his final home match by scoring two goals and assisting on three others.
Carson Seaman and Manny Olivares also scored two goals each. Nico Johns, Caleb Yanosky and Tim Lacek finished with one goal apiece.
Kevin Thompson scored Albert Gallatin's lone goal on a free kick.
Belle Vernon 7, Uniontown 1 — Daniel Sassak became the Leopards' all-time leader in points scored with a goal and assist in a Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Red Raiders.
Hunter Meade scored two goals and added an assist for Belle Vernon (9-2-0, 11-3-0). Daniel Gordon scored twice, and Trevor Kovatch and Ben Coneybeer scored a goal apiece.
Uniontown slips to 0-11-0 in the section and 4-11-0 overall.
Hunter Meade had two goals and an assist and Daniel Gordon netted two goals to lead Belle Vernon (11-3, 9-2) to a Section 3-3A victory over Uniontown (4-11, 0-11). Daniel Sassak had a goal and an assist to become the program’s all-time leader in points. Trevor Kovatch tallied a goal with two assists and Ben Coneybeer added a goal for the Leopards.
Chartiers-Houston 4, California 3, OT -- The Bucs scored on a penalty kick two minutes into the overtime period for a Section 4-A victory over the visiting Trojans.
The match was tied 1-1 after the first half and 3-3 at the end of regulation.
Kris Weston set up Elijah Keene for the Trojans' goal on the first half.
California (2-8-0, 2-12-0) regained the lead in the second half on Evan Robison's long free kick after he was fouled. Caleb Amoroso, with Kris Weston assisting, forced overtime with a late goal.
Chartiers-Houston improves to 4-6-0 in the section and 6-9-1 overall.
Elizabeth Forward 10, South Allegheny 0 — Anthony Valerio scored a hat trick to lead the visiting Warriors to a Section 1-AA road victory against the Gladiators.
Will Sinay scored twice for Elizabeth Forward (9-2-0, 10-2-0). South Allegheny falls to 0-10-0 in the section and 0-12-0 overall.
Greensburg C.C. 13, Geibel Catholic 0 — Ryan Appleby finished with a hat trick as the Centurions shut out the Gators in a Section 2-A match.
Mason Fabean, Carlo Denis and Ryan Reiter all scored two goals for Greensburg C.C. (10-0-0, 11-1-0), and Jackson Vacanti, Jake Gretz and Kyler Miller finished with one goal apiece.
The Gators drop to 0-8-0 in the section and 0-9-1 overall.
McGuffey 3, Yough 1 — The visiting Highlanders returned home from Yough with a Section 3-AA victory.
Dylan Stewart, Andrew Brownlee and Eddie Goodman scored a goal apiece for McGuffey (8-2-1, 8-3-1).
Joe Obeldobel scored the lone goal for the Cougars (6-5-0, 6-7-0).
Waynesburg Central 1, Mount Pleasant 1, OT -- The Vikings tied the Section 3-AA match early in the second half and the team played a scoreless overtime at Waynesburg.
Austin Ulery set up Braden Heiser for the tying goal at 34:08 in the second half for Mount Pleasant (5-3-2, 5-5-2).
Nate Jones, with Dalton Taylor assisting, gave the Raiders (3-5-1, 4-9-1) a 1-0 lead at 13:40 of the first half.
Waynesburg's Chase Henkins preserved the tie with 11 saves.
Girls tennis
Montour 3, Southmoreland 2 -- The Lady Spartans swept the singles matches to open the WPIAL Class AA team tennis playoffs with a victory over the Lady Scots.
Julia Davis and Amelia Miller won at first doubles for Southmoreland (8-4). The Lady Scots' Tyson Martin and Madison Cyphert won a No. 2 doubles.
