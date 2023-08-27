CONNELLSVILLE -- The Connellsville girls jumped out to an early lead Saturday morning and made the advantage stand for a 4-2 non-section victory against visiting Southmoreland at Connellsville Stadium.
The Lady Falcons needed only 41 seconds to score their first goal of 2023 when Addison Bandemer pounced on a rebound from Rylee Leasher's shot.
Connellsville had the better of the play for most of the first half and the pressure resulted in a foul in the penalty area when the Lady Falcons' Molly Gillott was taken down.
Gillott converted the penalty kick at 9:31 for a 2-0 lead.
Southmoreland sliced its deficit in half when Gia Vandyke pounced on a loose ball in front of Connellsville keeper Sara Tinkey and buried the opportunity in the back of the net with 35:08 left in the match.
Connellsville responded about six minutes later when Emma Tikey was fouled near the top of the penalty area. Tikey drilled the free kick through the Southmoreland defense for a 3-1 lead.
Vandyke scored her second goal of the game when she gathered a rebound in front of the net and slipped the ball past Tinkey at 5:24.
"We have to clean up those balls (in front of the net)," said Connellsvilel coach Jeff Puskar. "We made mistakes behind our net."
Connellsville jumps right into Section 2-AAA play Monday when it hosts Ringgold at 6 p.m.
"We need to be stingy. We have to make sure we get better. We have to be ready for Ringgold on Monday," said Puskar. "We'll be better and we should compete for a playoff spot. That's our goal."
Southmoreland doesn't start section play until after Labor Day, so coach Josh Pajak and his squad have time to be prepared for another playoff run.
"We really focused all week on defensive shape," explained Pajak. "We allowed two goals on breakdowns and two on free kicks.
"We want to play 80 hard minutes. We have to get in better shape, but I'm happy with our fitness."
Pajak added, "We'll use all next week (to get ready for section play). We will keep it simple. We have to get better with the ball in our feet."
Pajak noted another key for his Lady Scots.
"When we get the ball back, we need to play our game and get into the flow," said Pajak.
Southmoreland lost several key players to graduation, so Pajak understands there will be an adjustment period to get into that flow on offense he desires.
"We have a lot of first-year starters and we have a lot playing in new positions," said Pajak.
