The Brownsville girls continued their decade-long run in Section 6-AA with a pair of victories Thursday afternoon at Monessen.
The Lady Falcons defeated the host Lady Greyhounds, 123-4, and cruised past Bentworth, 111-24.
Brownsville (2-0, 2-0) has a section record of 67-8 since the 2013 season.
Malara Duggan (long jump, 15-6; triple jump, 32-1½), Jolena Quarzo (1,600, 5:17.2; 3,200, 11:44.8), Aziyah Dade (100, 13.4; 200, 28.0), and Megan Velosky (400, 1:19.4; 800, 3:27.9) won multiple events.
Zhariah Reed (100 high hurdles, 18.5), Bethany Fisher (300 intermediate hurdles, 1:01.2), Kami Franks (shot put, 25-7), Madison Stowe (javelin, 62-1), Alexa Lewandosky (discus, 81-8), and Hanna Legarsky (high jump, 3-8) all had a first-place finish for Brownsville.
Amber Sallee (400, 1:11) and Ava Massucci (800, 2:57.1) had first-place finishes for Bentworth against Brownsville.
Waynesburg Central 123, Beth-Center 20 -- The Lady Warriors started the Section 6-AA schedule with a convincing home victory.
Waynesburg swept the relays.
Jordan Dean (100 high hurdles, 18.31; 800, 2:43.67), Kali Shriver (100, 13.95; triple jump, 30-10½), Kaylee Ayers (1,600, 13.95' 3,200, 15:58), Lake 6)(400, 1:10.49), Bree Clutter (200, 30.13), Emily Carder (shot put, 26-4), Jaden Tretinik (javelin, 76-0), Bree Clutter (long jump, 14-2), and Emily Mahle (high jump, 5-2; pole vault, 8-0) all finished first for the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Bulldogs' MaKenza Spangler won the discus with a throw of 80-6.
Laurel Highlands 122, Elizabeth Forward 28 -- The Fillies cruised to a Section 2-AAA victory against the visiting Lady Warriors.
Laurel Highlands' Mia Pierce won four events (100 high hurdles, 17.29; shot put, 32-8; discus, 116-2; javelin, 105-5).
Alessandra Peccon (100, 13.69; 200, 27.63), Isabella Baker (800, 2:32.36; 1,600, 5:43), and Katie Chiado (300 intermediate hurdles, 51.50; long jump, 14-4) won multiple events.
Haley Filcheck (3,200, 13:19.12), Katie Chiado (300 intermediate hurdles, 51.50), 400 relay, 1,600 relay, Elena Cavanagh (high jump, 4-10), Righteous Richardson (triple jump, 31-7), and Jaden Brambley (pole vault, 10-6) all finished first.
Brooklyn Baldensperger won the 400 in 1:11.44 for Elizabeth Forward's lone first-place finish.
Boys track & field
Elizabeth Forward 91, Laurel Highlands 59 -- The Warriors returned home from Uniontown with a Section 2-AAA road victory.
Connor Fleming (100, 11.50), Logan Monzak (200, 23.40), Dominic Cavalier (400, 55.62), Patrick Burgos (1,600, 4:27.16; 800, 2:04.50), Hunter Thomas (3,200, 10:48.60), 400 relay, 3,200 relay, Jacob Visk (shot put, 40-9½), and Charlie Meehleib (discus, 114-3; javelin, 129-10) all had first-place finishes for Elizabeth Forward.
The Warriors' Ethan Callaghan won the 300 intermediate hurdles in 45.20 seconds and was second to Kooser in the 110 high hurdles by .18 seconds.
The Mustangs' Matt Schwertfeger had two close second-place finishes. He was a mere .19 seconds behind Burgos in the 800, and crossed the finish line five seconds after Burgos in the 1,600.
Laurel Highlands' Hunter Kooser won the 110 high hurdles (16.36), triple jump (42-7), and long jump (20-7), and tied teammate Dameon Pratt in the high jump (5-8). The Mustangs won the 1,600 relay in 4:00.43.
Elizabeth Forward's Kyle Croyle and Laurel Highlands' Josh Reed both cleared seven feet in the pole vault.
Waynesburg Central 121, Beth-Center 15 -- The Raiders finished first in each event for a Section 6-AA home victory against the Bulldogs.
Mason Mankey (110 high hurdles, 17.62; high jump 5-6), Chase Fox (100, 12.05; 200, 25.23), Nate Fox (1,600, 5:15.48), Mason Schroyer (300 intermediate hurdles, 47.60; pole vault, 9-6), Owen Haught (800, 2:25.98), Travis Tedrow (3,200, 12:04), Nick Burris (shot put, 40-6; discus, 98-11), Dalton Taylor (javelin, 127-7), Ryon McCartney (long jump, 16-7½), and Colby Pauley (triple jump, 36-0) all had first-place finishes for Waynesurg.
Monessen 60, Brownsville 58; Brownsville 72, Bentworth 19 -- The Falcons split a Section 6-AA meet at Monessen.
Michael Ulery (shot put, 32-9), 3,200 relay, Matthew Sethman (1,600, 5:58; 800, 2:45.6; 3,200, 15:01), Cameron Phillips (400, 58.02), and 1,600 relay all had overall first-place finishes for Brownsville.
