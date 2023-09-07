Connellsville regained the lead on Grace Bosnic’s goal and Sarah Tinkey made the advantage stand for a 3-1 Section 2-AAA victory Wednesday night at Belle Vernon.
Belle Vernon tied the match when Makayla Harger set up Ava Scalise with 11:15 remaining in the first half.
The Lady Falcons (2-1-0, 3-2-0) wasted little time regaining the lead when Bosnic found the back of the net just 22 seconds later.
Addie Bandemer gave Connellsville the lead when she converted Madison Fitzgerald’s pass into a goal at 33:31. Bandemer set up Hayley Washington with an insurance goal with 30:11 remaining in the match.
Tinkey made three saves in the victory. Abby Showman turned aside seven shots for Belle Vernon (0-3-0, 1-4-0).
Charleroi 6, Beth-Center 2 — Bella Carroto scored a pair of goals in the Lady Cougars’ Section 2-A road victory.
Carroto scored the opening game of the match and the lead stood until Beth-Center’s Paige Gilbert tied the score 34 minutes later.
Charleroi (3-0-0, 5-0-0) regained the lead early in the second half on Rhianna Grogan’s goal.
The Lady Cougars continued their goal run with scores from Mylie French (55th minute), Taylor Ramsdell (67th minute), and Carroto (70th minute).
Beth-Center’s Kendall Welsh, who set up the first goal, broke the string with a goal in the 75th minute. McKenna DeUnger closed the scoring late in the half.
Beth-Center goes to 0-2-0 in the section and 0-4-0 overall.
Mount Pleasant 13, East Allegheny 0 — The Lady Vikings breezed to a Section 3-AA victory over the Lady Wildcats.
Rylin Bugosh and Maggile Piper both had hat tricks for Mount Pleasant (1-0-0, 2-2-0). Carly Piper and Morgan Gesinski scored two goals each, while Emma Hatcher, Regan McCormick and Riley Gesinski netted on goal apiece.
East Allegheny goes to 0-1-0 in the section and 0-2-0 overall.
South Allegheny 1, Bentworth 0 — The Lady Gladiators’ Ava Martorelli scored with 15 minutes left in the first half and made the lead stand for a Section 2-A victory over the Lady Bearcats.
Bentworth goes to 1-2-0 in the section and 2-3-0 overall. South Allegheny is 2-0-0 in the section and 4-0-0 overall.
Chartiers-Houston 4, Waynesburg Central 1 — The Lady Raiders dropped a Section 2-A match to Chartiers-Houston.
Amelia Brose scored two goals and Ava Capozzoli and Mia Reddix netted one goal each for Chartiers-Houston. Ella Miller scored for Waynesburg.
Waynesburg slips to 1-2-0 in the section and 3-2-0 overall. Chartiers-Houston improves to 2-1-0 in the section and 5-1-0 overall.
Keystone Oaks 7, Brownsville 1 — Aly Simon and Taylor Fife scored two goals apiece in the Lady Panthers’ Section 4-AA win against the Lady Falcons.
Keystone Oaks improves to 1-0-0 in the section and 3-1-0 overall. Brownsville slips to 0-1-0 in the section and 0-4-0 overall.
Southmoreland 3, Woodland Hills 0 — Aubrey Seder’s two goals led the Lady Scots to a Section 3-AA victory against Woodland Hills.
Megan Mehall added a single goal for Southmoreland (1-0-0, 2-1-0). Woodland Hills goes to 0-1-0 in the section and 1-1-0 overall.
Yough 5, Ligonier Valley 0 — Katelyn Slavick scored four goals in the Lady Cougars’ Section 3-AA shutout of the Rams.
Carly Fitzgibbons netted one goal for Yough (1-0-0, 2-3-0). Ligonier Valley slips to 0-1-0 in the section and 0-2-0 overall.
Elizabeth Forward 4, Ringgold 0 — Giovanna Ferraro scored twice to lead the Lady Warriors to a Section 2-AAA road victory.
Elizabeth Forward improves to 2-0-0 in the section. Ringgold goes to 2-2-0 in the section and 3-2-1 overall.
Girls volleyball
Albert Gallatin 3, Uniontown 0 — The Lady Colonials swept past visiting Uniontown for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Albert Gallatin won by the scores, 25-19, 25-22, 26-24.
Albert Gallatin was led by Leah Myers (17 kills, 4 aces, 3 digs), Mia Myers (7 kills, 3 aces, 13 assists, 2 digs), Mya Glisan (6 kills), Mary Myers (3 kills), Kymber Hlatky Houze (2 kills), Mitchell Turner (5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces), Ashley Metts (5 digs), Bella Bergman (6 digs, 2 aces), and Jocelyn Ellsworth (2 digs, 14 assists).
Kamiya Rose had eight kills and Maggie Campbell finished with 14 assists for Uniontown. Lauren White served three aces.
Girls tennis
Connellsville 3, Greensburg C.C. 2 — The Lady Falcons swept the doubles matches and won at No. 3 singles for a non-section win over the visiting Lady Centurions.
Eva Lypson and Gabrielle Woods won at first doubles, and Josie Knopsnider and Abigail Harvey took No. 2 doubles. Maggie Orndorff secured the victory with her win at No. 3 singles.
Girls golf
Mount Pleasant 194, Ligonier Valley 199 — The Lady Vikings were tough at home with a Section 1-AA win at Norvelt Golf Club.
Emily Eutsey was the low golfer for Mount Pleasant (4-1, 4-1) with 42. Allison Tepper (47), Gabby Kinneer (49), and Kaylie Korpiel (56) closed out the scoring.
Boys golf
University (W.Va.) 178, Laurel Highlands 179, Lewis County (W.Va.) 197, Trinity Christian 212 — The Mustangs won 2-of-3 non-section matches at Lakeview Golf Resort.
The matches counted four scores, instead of five.
Austin Koposko was the low man for Laurel Highlands with 44. Colin Crawford, Hunter Bosley, Jaden Ringer and Tyler Cook all shot 45. Kayden Smith finished with 49.
Owen Estel shot 41 for University. Lewis County’s Adam Dinkelo finished with 45. Will McPherson had 48 for Trinity Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.