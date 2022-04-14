CONNELLSVILLE — The Connellsville softball team bats warmed up with Wednesday afternoon’s 80-degree temperature, pounding out 13 hits for a 14-4 Section 2-AAAAA victory against visiting Albert Gallatin.
The section win was the first for the Lady Falcons, who improve to 1-3 in the section and 2-5 overall. The Lady Colonials slip to 1-4 in the section.
“They played well. We always had a battle with Coach Burd and the Falcons. We didn’t play our best game. They hit the ball hard. Give them credit,” said Albert Gallatin Larry Flowers.
After scoring three runs in the bottom of the first and second innings, Connellsville exploded for seven runs on four hits in the bottom of the third inning. The visitors committed four errors to help fuel the rally.
Jaylee Morehead was safe on an error to open the inning. Morgan Adams’ sacrifice bunt became an infield single and Orndorff reached on an errant throw that scored a run.
Ava McClean singled home a run and Iris Burd hit a sacrifice fly. Kirra Davis followed with a run-scoring single. Davis eventually scored on a passed ball.
Tagan Basinger doubled with two outs and came around to score with two errant throws on the play.
Connellsville’s 14th run came home in the bottom of the fourth inning on McClean’s run-scoring single.
“We played aggressive. We were more aggressive than we’ve played this year. We hit the ball hard. We’ve been seeing really good pitching. We made them make plays,” said Connellsville coach John Burd.
Albert Gallatin came out swinging, as well, with Rylea Hlatky opening the game with a double over the third base bag. She advanced to third on a wild pitch and came home on Ashley Metts’ double.
The Lady Colonials’ lead didn’t last long because the home team responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Orndorff had her first of three hits to start the rally with a single and was sacrificed to second by McClean. She scored on an error on a ball hit by Iris Burd.
Courtesy runner Cecily Brown came around to score on a series of wild pitches. Caitlin Jansen, who singled, also scored on a wild pitch.
The Connellsville lead grew to 6-1 in the second inning. Orndorff blasted a solo home run over the center field fence for the first run.
Burd was safe on a two-out bunt single. Brown came around to score on Davis’ single and Davis scored on Jansen’s long single off the right-center field fence.
Hlatky was again the central figure in the Lady Colonials’ second run scored in the top of the third inning. She tripled with one out and scored on Hayden Chips’ infield ground out.
Albert Gallatin tried to delay the mercy rule with a fifth-inning rally. Wells walked with one out and Myers was safe on an error. A mishandled ball hit by Hlatky loaded the bases and Wells scored when the ball was mishandled in the outfield.
Burd struck out Chips, but the ball was in the dirt forcing catcher Basinger to make a tag for the second out. Hlatky scored on a wild pitch, but Chips tried to score when the ball bounced free and was forced out at home for the final out.
“We didn’t play smart in that last inning,” said John Burd.
“We hit the ball hard,” said Flowers. “We had that little rally in the fifth inning. They didn’t quit.”
The Lady Falcons were coming off a loss at Latrobe.
“We played Monday against Latrobe. I thought it was the best game Iris played. She pitched well (today) considering it’s our third day in a row,” said John Burd.
Orndorff was a double away from hitting for the cycle, driving in three runs and scoring four. McClean finished with two hits and two RBI. Davis drove in two runs.
John Burd believes the win will kick off momentum as the season moves through April.
“I hope so. We’re battling Albert Gallatin, Latrobe and Thomas Jefferson for a playoff spot. I think we can play with them,” added Burd.
Albert Gallatin has also had a busy week with three games.
“This one hurts, losing to Connellsville hurts. We’ll talk about this at practice and try to get better from it,” said Flowers. “We don’t play Laurel Highlands or Uniontown. This is our rival.”
