Brownsville controlled the middle two quarters Monday night to pull away from Waynesburg Central for a 68-50 Section 2-AAA road victory.
Brownsville (3-3, 3-7) led 21-17 after the first quarter and then pulled away over the next two quarters with a 32-15 advantage.
Emma Seto scored a game-high 21 points for the Lady Falcons. Aniya Tarpley contributed 16 points and Aubri Hogsett finished with 15.
Brenna Benke led the Lady Raiders (0-7, 5-8) with 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jules Fowler and Clara Paige Miller both scored nine.
