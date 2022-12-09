The Brownsville girls broke a 10-10 first quarter tie with a 12-5 advantage in the second quarter Thursday night for a non-section victory against visiting Beth-Center.
The Lady Falcons' lead grew to 38-22 after three quarters.
Ava Clark scored a game-high 14 points for Brownsville (4-1). Skylar Gates added 13 points and Zhariah Reed finished with nine.
Alexia Fischer led the Lady Bulldogs with 10 points.
Serra Catholic 53, Elizabeth Forward 45 -- The Lady Warriors tied the game at halftime, but the visiting Lady Eagles regained the lead in the third quarter and then held off a late surge from the home team.
Serra Catholic (2-0) led 36-25 after three quarters. Elizabeth Forward (2-2) held a 20-17 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Michelle Jellison led Elizabeth Forward with 14 points.
Abby Genes scored a game-high 18 points for Serra Catholic. Brianna Battles (14) and Caitlyn Cooley (10) also scored double figures.
West Mifflin 58, Connellsville 39 -- The Lady Titans built an 11-point lead in the first quarter and managed to hold the advantage for a non-section home win.
Connellsville (1-3) cut the deficit to 31-24 at halftime, but West Mifflin built the lead back to 47-32 after three quarters. The Lady Falcons outscored the host team in the fourth quarter, 14-7.
Hillary Claycomb led Connellsville with 19 points. Whitney Bobish added 13.
Savaughn Wimbs paced the Lady Titans (2-2) with a game-high 22 points. Emily Beck scored 20 and Trinity Tewell added 10.
Fort Cherry 72, Carmichaels 42 -- The Lady Mikes led 20-19 after the first quarter and the home team responded with a 15-2 advantage in the second quarter for a non-section victory.
The Lady Rangers (3-1) outscored Carmichaels in the second half, 38-20.
Sophia Zalar led Carmichaels (0-4) with 17 points. Kendall Ellsworth added 13.
Raney Staub paced Fort Cherry with a game-high 21 points. Ava Menzies scored 11 and Katie Blickenderfer added 10.
Boys basketball
Albert Gallatin 80, Ringgold 38 -- The Colonials scored 51 points in the middle two quarters for a non-section victory over the visiting Rams.
Albert Gallatin (2-2) led 16-8 after the first quarter and entered the fourth quarter with a 67-35 advantage.
Aiden Black led the Colonials with a game-high 16 points. Blake White finished with 13 points and Shymere Wilson added 10.
Daryl Tolliver scored 14 points for Ringgold (0-3).
Frazier 44, West Greene 37 -- The Commodores led by 10 at halftime and then held off the Pioneers in the second half for a non-section home victory.
Frazier (1-3) led 24-14 at halftime and 36-27 after three quarters.
Logan Butcher paced the Commodores with 11 points. Keyshaun Thompson finished with 10 points.
Kaden Shields scored a game-high 15 points for West Greene (1-3).
McGuffey 47, Mount Pleasant 21 -- The Vikings were held to single digits in all four quarters for a Section 4-AAA opening road loss to the Highlanders.
Jantzen Durbin led McGuffey (1-0, 2-2) with 19 points. Tristan McAdoo added 10.
Mount Pleasant slips to 0-1 in the section and 0-4 overall.
