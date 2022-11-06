The only gold medal that Brownsville's Jolena Quarzo didn't have in her trophy case was a PIAA cross country title, and the senior checked off that box Saturday after finishing first in the Class AA race in Hershey.
Ringgold's Ryan Pajak, Elizabeth Forward's Patrick Burgos, Uniontown's Hope Trimmer and Mason Stewart, and Laurel Highlands' Matt Schwertfeger also made the medals stand in the final meet of the season.
Quarzo finished second in the previous two state meets, but left little to chance by taking the lead early and holding off the talented field with a winning time of 18:11.3. Montour's Harley Kletz was second in 18:49.3.
"I'm satisfied with my time. It's a big PR in the state meet," said Quarzo. "It's felt really cool (finishing first). (The gold medal) was the missing piece of the puzzle."
The North Carolina State recruit led at every split.
Quarzo held a one-second advantage over Kletz at the 1K split. The lead grew to nine seconds at the 2.5K split.
Quarzo pulled ahead by 18 seconds at the 2-mile mark, and built a comfortable 32-second lead with a kilometer to go.
"In the beginning, like the WPIAL race, I didn't jump right to the front. I caught up with Harley (Kletz) and Hope (Trimmer), and Delaney (Dumm) caught me and Harley," explained Quarzo. "We ran together at the mile mark.
"I was in control going down the second hill with, a little less than two miles (into the race). I picked it up a little bit. My pace felt good."
Quarzo said she just let the race unfold as she covered the course.
"I didn't come in with a strategy. I had no intention to go out quickly," said Quarzo. "I had a good gap going into the second mile and I wanted to pick it up. There was an opportunity."
The race was the last time Quarzo wore Brownsville's colors in a cross country meet.
"It was a bittersweet moment to see it come to an end," added Quarzo.
Pajak finished second in the boys Class AA race with a time of 16:10.7. Danville's Rory Lieberman won the state title in 15:53.6.
The two were running stride-for-stride at the 4K split after Pajak had a slight lead at the two-mile mark. Pajak also had a one second lead at the halfway point.
Stewart finished ninth in the same race with a time of 16:46.1.
"It was a little hot, but the heat got to everyone," Stewart said of the unusually high November temperatures. "I was a little slower than I anticipated."
As for the race, Stewart said, "I sat back a little bit. I was a bit conservative. My plan was to go out in 5:05 and stick to do what I was doing."
Stewart was pleased with his placement.
"Absolutely," said Stewart. "I was 51st last year and ninth this year."
The Red Raiders tied Montour for sixth place with 209 points, but won the tiebreaker on displacement.
Tanner Uphold (41 for team scoring, 18:25.6), Leyton Maust (49, 18:36.8), Cooper Gilleland (52, 18:40.2), Grant Barcheck (62, 18:52.9), Payton Hostetler (76, 19:11.5), and Luke Stanton (81, 19:16.9) ran for Uniontown.
Elizabeth Forward's Patrick Burgos was 15th in Class AA with a time of 16:55.6.
Laurel Highlands sophomore Matt Schwertfeger placed 18th in Class AA with a time of 16:59.8.
"I felt good. I felt better and stronger (than the WPIAL final)," said Schwertfeger. "I was up front in the first 200 meters and relaxed into it going into the first mile.
"I caught a few runners and was hanging with Dale (Hall) from Hampton."
Schwertfeger said he had a sense where he was positioned in the field.
"I knew I was around the top 20. My main goal was to medal," said Schwertfeger. "I thought I'd have to be under 17 (minutes). I wanted to keep contact with the guys from the WPIAL. They were familiar runners and I could pace off them."
Schwertfeger said he settled in once the gun sounded.
"I was nervous leading up to the race. Once the gun went off, I was fine," said Schwertfeger.
Belle Vernon's Luke Henderson was 42nd overall in Class AA with a time of 17:45.4. Elizabeth Forward's Thomas Fine placed 74th overall in the same race in 18:14.2.
Trimmer finished 10th in the girls Class AA race in 20:06.2.
"It went well today. It was a tough day with a competitive field," said Trimmer. "I told my coach (Joe Everhart) if I can get the top 10, I'd be happy with it."
Trimmer toned down her usual frantic start.
"I was trying to go out less hard. I just went out with the girls. I was with (Jolena Quarzo) at the start," said Trimmer. "I wasn't in a pack. I went back and forth.
"Coming up the last hill, I told myself this is either going to make or break me."
Trimmer also noted the warm temperature.
"It was hot, because it's November. The last mile was very hot," said Trimmer.
The Lady Raiders also finished sixth in the team standings with 183 points.
The Lady Raiders' had scoring runs from Grace Trimmer (26 for team scoring, 21:29.1), Emily Angelo (48, 22:24.4), Zaya McCune (52, 22:32.9), Addy Martin (53, 22:34.3), Lydia Stanton (54, 22:35.5), and Arrington Scott (57, 22:45.5).
"To have the teams place so well was great," said Hope Trimmer.
Belle Vernon's Tessa Rodriguez 40th in Class AA in 21:09.7, while teammate Rosalyn Perozzi was 106th overall with a time of 22:25.8. Southmoreland sophomore Lexi Ohler finished 129th overall in Class AA with a time of 22:48.0.
California's Anastasia Georgagis (44, 22:06.6) and Alina McClaflin (60, 22:22.2) both place in the top 60 in Class A. Waynesburg Central senior Jordan Dean placed 58th in 22:21.1 and Geibel Catholic freshman Emma Larkin was 90th with a time of 23:03.9 in the same race.
