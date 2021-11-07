Brownsville's Jolena Quarzo won the silver medal at the PIAA Class AA Cross Country Championships last year, and the junior did so again Saturday with her second-place finish in Hershey.
Quarzo finished the slightly-longer course in 18:50.7, about thirty seconds after Blue Mountain's Olivia Haas, the defending champion.
The field was smaller and separated into running "pods" in all three classifications last fall because of the pandemic. The number of teams and individual runners returned to pre-Covid numbers, so runners were competing more against the field than against the clock.
"Last year, I didn't get to race Olivia (Haas)," said Quarzo.
Quarzo said she hung with Haas through the first two miles of the undulating course, but Haas pulled away as the race entered the final mile.
"I stuck on Olivia. I was focused on her and tried my best," said Quarzo. "She picked it up around the two-mile (mark).
"I expected her to be good at the hills, which she did. We just finished the two hills and were on the flatter part. There was another hill and she picked it up."
Quarzo said she ran her race.
"There is nothing I really would've done different. There were a few spots I might've tripped up a little bit. It was almost in the same spot as last year," said Quarzo, adding, "I just wanted to get under 19 (minutes)."
Uniontown junior Hope Trimmer bolted to the lead at the start of the race, as she had in the WPIAL final. Trimmer finished fourth in 19:27.4, improving on her 10th-place finish in 2020.
Ringgold junior Charlee Leach missed qualifying for the state meet last year with reduced qualification spots after making the PIAA final as a freshman, but returned this fall to win her first PIAA medal -- and the first by a Ringgold girl -- by finishing 18th in a time of 20:04.9.
"My ultimate goal this season was to medal at states. I was aiming for the top 15," said Leach. "I ran 20:04. That's a pretty good time for this course.
"I knew a lot of girls, so I wanted to try to stick with the girls I knew."
Southmoreland freshman Lexi Ohler finished 67th overall in 21:08.3. Belle Vernon junior Viva Kreis returned to the state meet after missing last year with an injury and qualifying as a freshman by placing 72nd overall with a time of 21:18.2.
Uniontown junior Emily Angelo had a top-100 finish in her first state meet by placing 94th in 21:34.4. Elizabeth Forward senior Laci Schwirian capped her career by finishing 104th overall with a time of 21:44.0 in her first state final.
Montour won the Class AA title with 84 points.
Ringgold's Ryan Pajak improved both his time and finish from 2020 in the boys Class AA race. The sophomore placed eighth overall in 16:40.2. Pajak finished ninth last year in 17:08.
Uniontown juniors Mason Stewart and Leyton Maust had solid runs in their first state meet. Stewart finished 51st with a time of 17:32.6 and Maust was 77th in 17:53.7.
Ringgold senior Nick Whaley placed 112th overall with a time of 18:12.5.
"It wasn't my best race, but it was a good way to go," said Whaley. "I came to have fun and do my best."
Lewisburg won the team title with 87 points. Archbishop Wood's Gary Martin won the Class AA gold medal in 15:46.7.California junior Anastasia Georgagis finished 47th in the Class A race in a time of 21:33.6.
Penns Valley's Anna Stitzer finished first with a time of 19:32.0. Notre Dame Green Pond won the Class A team title with 117 points.
North Allegheny won the girls Class AAA team title with 62 points. Moon's Mia Cochran won the Class AAA gold medal with a time of 18:08.51. Mt. Lebanon's Logan St. John Kletter won the silver medal in 18:21.3.
California senior Kolby Kent finished 92nd with a time of 18:34.9 in the boys Class A race.
Hughsville won the team title with 97 points. Palisades' Thomas Smigo won the Class A title with a time of 16:31.1.
Connellsville senior Zach Bigam, running in his first state meet, finished 87th in the Class AAA race with a time of 17:25.9.
North Allegheny placed all six runners in the top 40, including three among the top 11 finishers, to win the boys Class AAA team title with 62 points.
Butler's CJ Singleton won the individual title in 15:52.9, about five seconds ahead of teammate Drew Griffiths.
