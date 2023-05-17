Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo seeks her third-consecutive gold medal in the 3,200 when the senior toes the start line this afternoon in the WPIAL Class AAA/AA Individual Track & Field Championships at Slippery Rock University.
The North Carolina State recruit is also the defending Class AA 1,600 champion. Quarzo is seeded with the fastest time in the 3,200 and is second to Eden Christian Academy’s Hope Haring by .18 seconds in the 1,600.
Ringgold junior Ryan Pajak is also looking to double in the distance races as the top seed in the 1,600 and 3,200 in Class AAA. Pajak enters the district meet with the fastest time in the 1,600 (4:13.60) and 3,200 (8:58.89). He won silver in the 3,200 in the 2022 final.
Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton seeks to defend his Class AA gold medal in the pole vault as the top seed.
Laurel Highlands senior Mia Pierce is seeded second in the Class AAA javelin, and third in the both the shot put and discus. Teammate Hunter Kooser is seeded first in the high jump and third in the triple jump.
Mount Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelmore is the top seed in the Class AA shot put and sixth in the discus.
Elizabeth Forward’s Patrick Burgos (1,600), Ringgold’s Angelina Massey (400), Connellsville’s Nicholas Rohal (javelin) and Nathan Reese (shot put), Albert Gallatin’s Quentin Larkin (javelin), Laurel Highlands’ Jaden Brambley (pole vault), Belle Vernon’s Francesca Scaramucci (triple jump) and Lily Shahan (javelin), Uniontown’s Gaberiel Ranker (discus), Monessen’s Tim Kershaw (100), Zhariah Reed (100 high hurdles), Southmoreland girls 3,200 relay, Lexi Ohler (3,200), and Adam Halinka (300 intermediate hurdles), Mount Pleasant’s Jarett Garn (200), Nicholas Wadsworth (javelin), Garrett Eicher (pole vault), Robbie Labuda (high jump, triple jump), and boys 400 relay, Waynesburg Central’s Breydon Woods (200), Emily Mahle (high jump, long jump), and Jordan Dean (800), and California’s Ella Neil (high jump), Christian Ross (pole vault, long jump), Tanner Pierce (shot put), and Lee Qualk (high jump, long jump) all have top-8 seeds.
Geibel Catholic freshman Emma Larkin has three shots at a Class AA medal in the 800, 400 and 300 intermediate hurdles. She is seeded third in the 300 intermediate hurdles and fourth in the 400.
Ross also has three opportunities to medal with a berth in the triple jump.
Massey (high jump), Scaramucci (high jump), Uniontown’s Taevian Richardson (high jump, triple jump), Rohal (discus), Reese (discus), California’s Anastasia Georgagis (1,600, 3,200), Mount Pleasant’s Baylee Sleek (100 high hurdles, high jump), and Southmoreland’s Lizzy Boone (300 intermediate hurdles, high jump) all qualified in two events.
A’Kira Dade (100), K’Adrian McLee (110 high hurdles), girls 3,200 relay, boys 3,200 relay, Lydia Stanton (1,600), Mason Stewart (1,600, 3,200), Payton Hostetler (400), Hope Trimmer (800), and Grace Trimmer (3,200) are all part of Uniontown’s strong contingent.
Matt Schwertfeger (1,600), Benjamin Wilson (javelin), Neela Hill (high jump), Isabella Pulice (pole vault), and Lexie Pulice (pole vault) will compete for Laurel Highlands.
Austin Molinaro (1,600), Dylan Brooks (javelin), Bryson Edwards (high jump), and Glen Strickler (shot put) are Connellsville’s qualifiers.
Grayce Panos (400) and Courtlyn Turner (discus) compete in Class AAA for Albert Gallatin.
Connor Fleming (100), Ethan Callaghan (110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles), boys 400 relay, Joselyn Dawson (javelin), Chris Climes (shot put), and Jacob Visk (shot put) will compete for Elizabeth Forward.
Tessa Rodriguez (1,600), boys 400 relay, Ryan White (300 intermediate hurdles), Luke Henderson (3,200), Gianna Anderson (triple jump), Farrah Reader (shot put), Dane Levi (shot put), Ryan Kent (discus), and Cody Gluszek (discus) all qualified for Belle Vernon.
The girls 1,600 relay, Abigael Nicolas (high jump), and Dayne Wilson (long jump) will also represent Ringgold.
A’zyia Dade (100) will sprint for Brownsville.
Waynesburg Central’s boys 400 relay and Mason Shroyer (pole vault) will compete in Class AA.
Mount Pleasant’s qualifiers include Jackson Hutter (100), boys 3,200 relay, Rylin Bugosh (200), and Brody Hutter (200) earned berths.
Colin Brady (100) is West Greene’s lone qualifier.
Sophia Iacovino (100 high hurdles) and Ella Sypolt (400) will represent Charleroi.
The girls 1,600 relay, Samantha Smichnick (shot put), Noah Neil (high jump), and Jake Layhue (high jump) qualified for California.
Sydney Polkabla (triple jump) and Gabriella McGavitt (javelin) will compete for Frazier.
The top six girls and five boys in Class AA automatically qualify for the PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University on May 26-27. The top four finishers in Class AAA automatically qualify. Top eight finishers who meet the state qualifying standard in both classifications also earn a berth into the state meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.