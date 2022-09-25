Brownsville senior Jolena Quarzo added another title to her resume after winning the PIAA Foundation Invitational held at Hershey Park.
Lady Falcons' Quarzo wins PIAA Foundation Invitational
- By the Herald-Standard
Sunday, September 25, 2022 7:35 AM
Updated: September 25, 2022 @ 7:08 am
Quarzo cruised across the finish line to win the AA crown in 18:38, about 20 seconds in front of Montour's Harley Kletz.
Elizabeth Forward's Marissa Manko was 94th in the same race with a time of 22:43.
Elizabeth Forward's Patrick Burgos placed 10th in the boys AA race with a time of 16:56.
Tessa Rodriguez was the top finisher for Belle Vernon after she placed 40th in 21:18. The Leopards' Luke Henderson was 59th in 18:02.
Angelique Mariana had the best finish for Ringgold by place 83rd in 22:31. David Molisee was 86th in 18:37.
