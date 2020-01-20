The Connellsville girls made 17-of-20 free throws in the final quarter Monday night to secure a 48-41 Section 2-AAAAAA victory at Peters Twp.
Baileigh Bishop (7-of-8), Heather Ansell (6-of-8), and Callie Cunningham (4-of-4) scored 17 of the Lady Falcons' 19 points from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
Peters Twp. (3-7, 5-11) led 11-4 after the first quarter, but Connellsville led at halftime, 21-19. The lead remained two points heading in to the fourth quarter.
Bishop led all scorers with 16 points. Ansell added 14 points for Connellsville (2-7, 6-10), and Cunningham and Sara Aumer both finished with eight points.
Journey Thompson, Alina Coppula and Jillian Stopperich all scored nine points for the Lady Indians.
