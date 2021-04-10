Brownsville scored a single run in the top of the sixth inning Friday afternoon and then added an insurance run in the top of the seventh for a 6-4 non-section softball win at Monessen.
Rylie Bednar started the sixth inning when she reached first base on a dropped third strike. Samantha Tressler was hit by a pitch.
After an out, Claire Zelner's infield ground ball was mishandled, allowing Bednar to score the go-ahead run.
The Lady Falcons (3-2) led 2-1 after the first inning and 4-2 after two innings.
The Lady Greyhounds (0-3) tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Monessen was poised to have a bigger inning, but Kami Franks made a stellar defensive play at shortstop to end the threat.
Kendra Franks scattered four hits, walked four and struck out 10 for the win. She also had a double single. Kami Franks added two singles.
Hannah Yorty struck out six and walked one in the loss. She also had double, single and two RBI. Sydney Caterino also had a double and single, and drove in a run.
West Greene 10, Mapletown 0 -- Kylie Meek scattered three hits as the Lady Pioneers opened Section 2-A play with a win in six innings over the visiting Lady Maples.
BreAnn Jackson invoked the mercy rule with her single in the bottom of the sixth inning. She finished with two hits.
London Whipkey had a double, sacrifice fly and two RBI for West Greene (1-0, 4-1). Meek struck out six and walked two, and also doubled.
Jersey Wise scored three runs in the win.
Maddie Blaker took the loss for Mapletown (0-1, 1-2), striking out two and walking four.
Penn-Trafford 14, Albert Gallatin 0 -- The Lady Warriors shut down the Lady Colonials for a win in the Section 2-AAAAA home victory.
Sarah Eisenhuth, Brook Cleland and Emma Little all hit home runs for Penn-Trafford (1-0, 2-3). Eisenhuth drove in five runs, Little had three RBI and Cleland finished with two RBI.
Uniontown 11, Ringgold 1 -- The Lady Raiders scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for a Section 2-AAAA victory over the visiting Lady Rams.
Jordan Hoover was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts for Uniontown (1-1, 1-2), and also had a double and single. Morgan Metts belted a home run and drove in two runs.
The Lady Raiders' Kaylee Mutnansky finished with three his and two RBI. Summer Hawk added two hits and two RBI, and Kylie Teets drove in two runs.
Haley Resosky doubled for Ringgold (0-2, 0-4).
Mount Pleasant 10, South Allegheny 8 -- The Lady Vikings scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning and held off a late rally by the Lady Gladiators for a Section 3-AAA road victory.
Mount Pleasant (1-0, 6-1) tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the second inning. The game remained tied at 4-4 in the fourth inning and 5-5 in the fifth inning.
South Allegheny (0-1, 3-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but winning pitcher Mary Smithnosky shut the home team down in the bottom of the seventh inning to preserve the win.
Smithnosky struck out nine in the win.
The Lady Vikings' Courtney Poulich had a home run, two singles and three RBI. Haylie Brunson finished with three doubles and two RBI. Hannah Gnibus added two doubles and single to the 16-hit attack. Katie Hutter and Abby Swank both doubled.
High school baseball
Uniontown 16, Brownsville 6 -- The Red Raiders pulled away with eight runs in the bottom of the second inning for a non-section win called after five innings over the visiting Falcons.
Uniontown (3-2) scored one run in the first inning, single runs in the third and fourth innings, and then invoked the mercy rule with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Red Raiders pounded out 19 hits in the win. Tate Musko was the winning pitcher.
Mitchel Anderson led Brownsville (2-2) with two doubles and an RBI. Losing pitcher Derrick Tarpley had three hits. Tyler Wible and Nolan Konopka both doubled for the Falcons.
Ringgold 5, Charleroi 2 -- The Rams broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the top of the fourth inning and then added two insurance runs in the following inning for a non-section win at Charleroi.
Ashton Ray struck out 11 in the win. Gage Fuller doubled and Joey Shumaker legged out a triple for the Rams (3-3).
Tyler O'Neil and Ben Shields doubled for the Cougars (1-3). Joey Campbell took the loss.
California 12, Waynesburg Central 11 -- The Trojans scored the winning run in the top of the sixth inning for a non-section win at Waynesburg Central.
The Raiders (0-3) led 6-5 after two innings. California regained the lead in the top of the fourth inning, 7-6, but Waynesburg rallied for an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the inning.
The Trojans (1-3) scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning, and the Raiders tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
Conner Vig was the winning pitcher. Jordan Kearns had two doubles and drove in two runs for California. Matt Trunzo drove in three runs and doubled.
Mason Switalski and Logan Higgins both had four hits for Waynesburg. Higgins drove in three runs with two doubles and Switalski had a pair of RBI with a double. Trenton Zupper finished with two hits and two RBI.
West Greene 8, Bentworth 2 -- The Pioneers broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the bottom of the second inning for a non-section win over the visiting Bearcats.
Corey Wise went the distance for the win, allowing six hits and no walks with no strikeouts. Wise also had a double, single and three RBI for West Greene (2-1).
Casey Miller had a single and double, and drove in two runs for West Greene.
Seth Adams took the loss for Bentworth (0-4).
