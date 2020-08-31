Maddie Kinneer earned medalist honors with a 6-over 42 as Connellsville cruised past host Gateway, 209-294, in the Section 3-AAA girls golf opener for both teams at Murrysville Golf Club on Monday.
Courtney Layman shot a 54 for the Lady Falcons (1-0, 1-0), and was followed by Paiton Ulery (56) and Victoria Bittner (57). Abby Tikey's 75 was not used.
Julia Shrim led the Lady Gators (0-1, 0-1) with a 64. Lindsay Storey and Jayla Chase shot 74 and 76, respectively, and Paula Metro carded an 86.
