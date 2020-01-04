The Connellsville girls led 21-0 after the first quarter and the Lady Falcons didn't look back for a 44-6 non-section victory Saturday afternoon at Laurel Highlands.
Connellsville (4-6) led 31-2 at halftime and 41-6 after three quarters.
Heather Ansell scored a game-high 13 points for the Lady Falcons. Baileigh Bishop added 11.
The Fillies slide to 0-9 overall.
