The Connellsville girls soccer team won its first match of the season Wednesday night with a 2-0 victory in Section 2-AAA action against Belle Vernon.
Jocelyn Gratchic and Madison Fitzgerald scored one goal apiece for the Lady Falcons (1-2-0, 1-4-0).
The Lady Leopards slip to 0-3-0 in the section and 1-3-1 overall.
Bentworth 1, South Allegheny 1 — The Lady Bearcats and Lady Gladiators played to a tie in Section 2-A play.
Tessa Charpentier scored for Bentworth (0-2-1, 0-3-1). Rylee Stetz netted the lone goal for South Allegheny (1-0-1, 1-2-1).
Charleroi 7, Beth-Center 0 — Bella Carroto scored four goals to lead the Lady Cougars to a Section 2-A victory.
McKenna DeUnger added a pair of goals for Charleroi (2-1-0, 2-2-0). Mylie French scored one goal. Addison Conrad posted the shutout.
The Lady Bulldogs go to 0-2-0 in the section and 0-3-0 overall.
Elizabeth Forward 4, Ringgold 0 — The Lady Warriors shut out the Lady Rams for a Section 2-AAA victory.
Giovanna Ferraro scored two goals for Elizabeth Forward (2-0-0, 2-0-0). Emma Durant and Adysson Davis combined to shut out Ringgold (3-1-0, 5-2-0).
Keystone Oaks 11, Brownsville 0 — Alyssa Simon scored a hat trick to lead the Lady Panthers to a Section 4-AA victory against the Lady Falcons.
Kiera Hathaway netted two goals for Keystone Oaks (1-0-0, 3-1-0). Brownsville goes to 0-1-0 in the section and 0-2-0 overall.
Mount Pleasant 11, East Allegheny 0 — Morgan Gesinski, Riley Gesinski and Rylan Bugosh all scored two goals in the Lady Vikings’ 11-0 victory against the Lady Wildcats in a Section 3-AAA match.
Madelynn Barrick, Camden McCormick, Brooklyn Ulery, Jaden Kantorik and Sydney Hale all scored one goal for Mount Pleasant (1-0-0, 2-0-0).
East Allegheny is 0-1-0 in the section and 0-3-0 overall.
Southmoreland 5, Woodland Hills 0 — Olivia Cernuto scored four goals to pace the Lady Scots in a Section 3-AA victory.
Lilly Wasmund scored once for Southmoreland (1-0-0, 3-0-0). Woodland Hills goes to 0-1-0 in the section and 1-2-1 overall.
Waynesburg Central 1, Chartiers-Houston 0 — Ashlyn Basinger scored the only game of the game to lift the Lady Raiders to a Section 2-A victory.
Kaley Rohanna assisted on the goal as Waynesburg improves to 3-0-0 in the section and 4-1-0 overall. Peyton Cowell made nine saves to preserve the shutout.
Chartiers-Houston is now 2-1-0 in the section and 4-1-0 overall.
Yough 12, Ligonier Valley 0 — McKenzie Pritts’ hat trick led the Lady Cougars to a Section 3-AA victory.
Kendalyn Umbel and Nicky Veychek scored two goals apiece, while Madison Hodge, Alexis Wieland, Hannah Wright, Katelyn Slavic and Milan Sudaric netted one goal each for Yough (1-0-0, 2-1-0). Goalkeeper Carly Fitzgibbons preserved shutout.
The Lady Rams go to 0-1-0 in the section and 1-3-0 overall.
Boys golf
Ringgold 218, Waynesburg Central 222 — The Rams secured a non-section victory against the visiting Raiders at Rolling Green Golf Course.
Ringgold’s Eli Callaway was the medalist with an even-par 36. Dylan Callaway (43), Clayton Benson (42), Brice Kowall (49), and Tim Masters (48) rounded out the scoring for the Rams.
Mason Switalski and Dom Benamati shared scoring honors for Waynesburg with 6-over 42. Braden Benke finished with 43. Joe Kirsch (44) and Trent Stephenson (51) also counted in the final score.
Girls volleyball
Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 1 — The Lady Leopards rallied in the fourth set to secure a Section 3-AAA victory against the visiting Lady Rams.
Belle Vernon won by the scores, 25-19, 25-18, 17-25, 26-24.
