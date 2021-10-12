Mary Kate Lape scored two goals and had two assists Monday night as the Connellsville girls moved one match closer to clinching the Section 2-AAA title with a 6-0 victory over visiting Uniontown.
Connellsville improves to 11-1-0 in the section and 12-2-0 overall, and maintains a one match advantage over Belle Vernon. The Lady Raiders slip to 0-11-0 in the section and 0-14-0 overall.
Lape scored the opening goal in both halves. She assisted on first-half goals by Jocelyn Gratchic and Madison Fitzgerald. Neveah Hamborsky also scored in the first half to give the Lady Falcons a 4-0 lead.
Madison Kinneer took a break from her goaltending duties to score the final goal of the match.
Kinneer didn't face a shot in her time in the net. Brianna Soltis made one save.
Bentworth 2, South Allegheny 1 -- Taylor Leonetti netted the deciding goal to lift the Lady Bearcats to a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Gladiators.
Tessa Charpentier scored the first goal for Bentworth (7-7-1).
"I can’t say enough about Taylor Leonetti and how she has helped spark our attack this year," praised Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. "She’s the best left back and school history and had to play out of position all year. She gives us great leadership."
South Allegheny goes to 4-8-2 overall.
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, West Greene 1 -- The Lady Maples lost the first set, but stormed back to win the next three for a Section 2-A road victory over the Lady Pioneers.
West Greene took the opening set, 25-21. Mapletown (10-0, 12-1) secured the section win with set wins of 25-17, 26-24, 25-19.
Krista Wilson had a solid performance for the Lady Maples with 20 digs, 15 kills and three aces. Macee Cree set up the offense with 34 assists. Ella Menear finished with 14 kills and eight digs. Taylor Dusenberry contributed 10 kills and six digs. Riley Pekar had seven digs and five aces, and McKenzie Reda finished with eight digs.
Anna Durbin and Kasie Meek both had 25 digs for West Greene (3-6, 7-6). Meek also had nine kills. Olivia Kiger added 15 digs. BreAnn Jackson had a team-high 25 assists.
Frazier 3, Ligonier Valley 0 -- The Lady Commodores swept past the visiting Lady Rams for a non-section victory.
Frazier (13-0) won by the scores, 25-17, 25-22, 25-11.
Jensyn Hartman (17 kills), Eliza Newcomer (6 kills), and Braylin Salisbury (4 blocks) were solid at the net for the Lady Commodores. Gracen Hartman finished with a team-high 22 assists. Molly Yauch had a strong defensive effort with 15 digs. Grace Vaughn led with 16 service points and Madison Stefancik added 10.
Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- The Lady Mikes took a break from section play for a victory over the visiting Lady Rockets.
Carmichaels won by the scores, 25-8, 25-16, 25-12.
Kendall Ellsworth had 21 assists, 11 service points and six digs for the Lady Mikes. Beth Cree had a team-high 10 kills and eight digs. Aliyah Thomas finished with a team-high 10 service points and added six digs. MiKayla Andrews (6 kills, 2 blocks), Sophia Zalar (6 kills), Carlee Roberts (5 aces), and Kendall Ellsworth (4 aces) also had noteworthy performances.
Kayla Larkin had five digs, three assists and two aces for the Lady Rockets (5-8). Finley Kramer finished with seven kills and Jessica Torres had two kills.
